Jurgen Klopp does not usually give up, but he admits that there are few chances that his team, Liverpool, will overturn a 3-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Bernabeu tomorrow, Wednesday.

Liverpool scored twice in the first 15 minutes in the first leg at Anfield last month, but then collapsed and ended up losing 5-2 after defending champions Real made a stunning comeback.

Klopp said in a press conference today, Tuesday, “Three weeks ago, and precisely after the match, I said that with this result Real Madrid qualified for the next round.

“Now we know there is a game we will play.

“(Even) if there is only a one percent chance (for us to overturn the score), I would try.

“We are here to play a very strong opponent and try to win the game. Although difficult, it can happen.

“Not likely, but possible, which is why we are here. We respect the competition and the opponent as well, and we do not look too much at the match.”

Liverpool is entering the match after its disappointing 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Bournemouth last Saturday, which is its eighth loss in the Premier League this season.

However, the club have often kept their best for European competitions and have a famous history of coming back in scores.

In the 2018-2019 season, the team overturned its 3-0 loss in the semi-final first leg against Barcelona to defeat a squad led by Lionel Messi 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield, while in 2005 the team adjusted its delay by three goals at the end of the first half to defeat Milan on penalties in the final. .

“If we can face a negative surprise, we must also be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way,” Klopp said.

“Obviously we are not here to say to Real Madrid ‘be careful, we are coming’… but we are here to try to win the game. To win it we have to play very well.

“Playing a normal match or a good match… will not be enough. Even just winning it…and I’m not talking about qualifying for the next round…we have to be at the top of our priorities.”

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who spent time with Real Madrid more than a decade ago, stressed the importance of dealing with the confrontation calmly and with peace of mind.

“It’s not easy to come to the Santiago Bernabeu when you’re three goals behind,” Fabinho said.

“But I think it is important not to look desperate from the start of the match.

“Obviously we need to score but I think it is more important not to concede more goals, a goalless draw at the end of the first half would be good. We must be calm.”

