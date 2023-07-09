KMAD Cup: Tabligbo’s Arabia FC must wait!

Arabia Fc

The KMAD cup in which Arabia FC of Tabligbo should participate in Ivory Coast, has been postponed to a later date.

The first edition of the KMAD Cup international tournament will no longer take place this year 2023. This is what the organizing committee said in a statement sent to the participating teams. “The KMAD Cup organizing committee informs participating clubs, partners, the press and the sporting public that, for an involuntary reason, the international tournament scheduled for August 16 to 20 will no longer take place this year…” notified the organizing committee.

This tournament, which would have been a showcase for young players, will no longer be played this year. According to the same press release, a new date will be sent to the various participating teams after the African Cup of Nations which is being played in Ivory Coast.

