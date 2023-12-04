KMI announces code yellow throughout Flanders: already dangerously slippery in West and East Flanders

The RMI warns of slippery roads: it is currently dangerously slippery on the coast and also in the rest of Flanders on Sunday. The combination of freezing temperatures and a precipitation zone that moves from west to east makes the situation delicate, it was said on Saturday evening.

Tonight and tonight it will be clear and freezing everywhere in our country, on average down to minus 3 degrees Celsius. The day on Sunday starts with clear skies, but from the coast the clouds will increase and it will snow, possibly 1 to 3 centimeters. “An area of ​​melting snow is entering our country from the west. The snow may remain a few centimeters in the morning,” the RMI reports. In the south of the country there will be light snowfall and quantities will remain limited. Later, in many places the precipitation turns into rain that can freeze.

Code yellow therefore applies in all Flemish provinces. The warning has been in force in West Flanders and East Flanders since Saturday evening at 7 p.m. From Sunday morning, you must be careful of slippery conditions in Antwerp and Flemish Brabant. After noon, code yellow also applies in Limburg. The warning remains in effect everywhere until after midnight.

The Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency also warns people who go out on the road tonight and tomorrow morning for locally slippery roads and cycle paths. “Our gritting services are deployed to places where necessary,” said an announcement on X on Saturday evening.

