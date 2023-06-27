Home » Kmotrík also has a factory in Rostov, which was occupied by the Wagners over the weekend. He is still not going to sell it
Kmotrík also has a factory in Rostov, which was occupied by the Wagners over the weekend. He is still not going to sell it

Kmotrík also has a factory in Rostov, which was occupied by the Wagners over the weekend. He is still not going to sell it

Ivan Kmotrík’s Grafobalu factory in Rostov is the largest Slovak investment in Russia.
Saturday’s rebellion of the Wagner family did not affect it, and Kmotrík is not going to move Slovak workers from it.
He is not even going to leave Russia. For example J&T Bank has already found a new owner for its Russian daughter.

The southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was used by the Wagner mercenary group as a base for their rebellion against the regime of Vladimir Putin. It is in this city that the Slovak businessman Ivan Kmotrík has had a factory for paper packaging for cigarettes for almost 20 years. It is the largest Slovak investment in Russia and at the same time the entrepreneur’s largest foreign investment. His Skalice-based packaging manufacturer Grafobal also has other subsidiary factories in the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Bulgaria, but they are smaller than the Russian one, which employs up to 200 people.

Despite the unstable situation in Russia, Kmotrík does not want to sell the factory.

“We are not concerned with that. Our priority is

