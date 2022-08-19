Home News “Kneel or I’ll shoot you”, the full video of the threats by Albino Ruberti
News

“Kneel or I’ll shoot you”, the full video of the threats by Albino Ruberti

by admin
“Kneel or I’ll shoot you”, the full video of the threats by Albino Ruberti

Repubbica has obtained the full video that is shaking Roman politics and the Democratic Party. In the images you can hear Albino Ruberti, Roberto Gualtieri’s chief of staff, threatening in the course of a furious quarrel, which took place in recent months, with phrases such as “I’ll shoot you, I’ll kill you, you have to kneel”, Vladimiro De Angelis. The video was first published by the sheet. Ruberti animatedly claims that someone at the table would have addressed him with the expression “me te buy”, commenting angrily: “A me te buy?”.
LAWS

05:23

See also  Car pushed by truck into barrier: 3 dead on A4

You may also like

Briatore intervenes on Twiga, the Santanchè beach destroyed...

The United Front Work Department of the Heilongjiang...

Santo Stefano, the Rules united in the appeal...

Who is Albino Ruberti, the “fiery” dem nicknamed...

Drought causes the area of ​​Dongting Lake and...

Fujian Province Promotes “Jinjiang Experience” to Promote High-Quality...

The tragedy of Godega, crowds say goodbye to...

Squeeze the responsibilities of all parties and implement...

Ruberti, head of cabinet of Gualtieri: “I’ll kill...

During his inspection in Liaoning, Xi Jinping emphasized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy