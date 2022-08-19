Repubbica has obtained the full video that is shaking Roman politics and the Democratic Party. In the images you can hear Albino Ruberti, Roberto Gualtieri’s chief of staff, threatening in the course of a furious quarrel, which took place in recent months, with phrases such as “I’ll shoot you, I’ll kill you, you have to kneel”, Vladimiro De Angelis. The video was first published by the sheet. Ruberti animatedly claims that someone at the table would have addressed him with the expression “me te buy”, commenting angrily: “A me te buy?”.

