[The Epoch Times, February 23, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Qin Guangrong, the former secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, was accused of entering the fast lane of his official career because of his early defection to the Jiang faction leaders Zeng Qinghong and Zhou Yongkang before his fall. Qin Guangrong monopolized power in the officialdom in Yunnan. Some local officials made a lot of ugly appearances in order to cling to him, and even massaged, pinched his feet, and knelt down for Qin.

On February 21, the TV feature film “The Appearance of “Official Youzi”” (Part 2) was broadcast, revealing for the first time how Luo Yingguang, the former secretary of the Yuxi Municipal Party Committee, and other officials cling to Qin Guangrong, the former secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee.

According to public information, Luo Yingguang has worked in Yunnan Province for a long time. He has successively served as a member and deputy secretary of the Chuxiong Prefecture Party Committee, mayor of Zhaotong City, director of the Construction Department of Yunnan Province, secretary of the party group and director of the Housing and Construction Department of Yunnan Province, secretary of the Yuxi Municipal Party Committee, and the people of Yunnan Province. Director of Air Defense Office. On November 25, 2020, Luo Yingguang voluntarily surrendered. In August 2021, Luo Yingguang was prosecuted on suspicion of accepting bribes.

Just two days after Luo Yingguang surrendered, Qu Zhirong (female), deputy director of the Yunnan Radio and Television Bureau, voluntarily surrendered. According to Chinanews.com, an official from the discipline inspection and supervision department in Yunnan revealed that Luo Yingguang and Qu Zhirong are husband and wife.

“In the beginning, I gave Qin Guangrong some vegetables and local specialties, and then I gave him some bonuses from our unit, and later I gave him the money myself.” Luo Yingguang said, “It turns out that I have no desires for my career. , If you have any ideas, go to him.”

Luo Yingguang was addicted to being an official, held a meeting at home with dozens of people at every turn

According to the “Beijing Daily” report, “The Appearance of “Official Youzi”” (Part 1) revealed that Luo Yingguang, who is full of official addiction, not only enjoys the feeling of being surrounded by stars at work and in the workplace, but also has to live at home. Full of “official addiction”. His family often holds family meetings, and even has a “Secretary-General” and “Deputy-Secretary-General”, and even sends out meeting minutes.

“When I got home, I was still gathering the people in the family (for a meeting) with the posture of a leader. There were seventy or eighty people at every turn, or a family meeting or a birthday party. Then I was surrounded by two families. It was really like a grand view garden. Like the Jia Mu inside, they surrounded them and taught everyone to be an official and make a fortune.” Luo Yingguang recalled.

At least 7 people were identified as “attached” to Qin Guangrong

According to the statistics of “Political Knowledge New Media”, there are currently 7 people who have been officially identified as “attached” to Qin Guangrong. In addition to the above-mentioned Luo Yingguang, Xu Lei, the former chairman of Yunnan Urban Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. Long Xuefei, the former inspector of the Guangzhou office, Zhang Chaode, the former party secretary and director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of Yunnan Province, Jiang Xinglin, the former secretary of the Yunnan Eshan County Party Committee, He Zhengxing, the executive vice president of the Yunnan Provincial Higher Court, and Zhu Huashan, the deputy director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education.

Qin Guangrong was caught, Long Xuefei knelt down to show his loyalty

In Qin Guangrong’s confession, he mentioned that “a reporter in Hunan has a handle on me. In order not to offend him, I have come forward many times to help him mobilize and promote him.”

This person is Long Xuefei. Long Xuefei worked in Hunan in the early days. When Qin Guangrong was working in Changsha, for political purposes, he asked Long Xuefei to write an internal referral to expose other leading cadres. At that time, he gave Long Xuefei a copy of the material, which became a “handle” for Long Xuefei to blackmail Qin Guangrong in the future.

After Qin Guangrong went to work in Yunnan, Long Xuefei quickly told him that he also wanted to work in Yunnan, and asked Qin Guangrong to transfer him to Yunnan many times, but was rejected. In order to show his loyalty, Long Xuefei knelt down to Qin Guangrong and his wife unscrupulously, and said, “The parents who gave birth to me, and the uncles and aunts who know me. I have no one to rely on, no relatives and reasons, and I will rely on you in the future.”

Zhang Chaode massaged Qin Guangrong’s feet

Zhang Chaode, former secretary and director of the Party Committee of the Taiwan Work Office in Yunnan Province, met Qin Guangrong at a meeting. After that, he often used holidays to send local specialties such as caterpillar fungus and wild Gastrodia elata to Qin Guangrong’s home.

Once, when Qin Guangrong fell ill, Zhang Chaode went to massage Qin Guangrong’s legs and pinch his feet. Zhang Chaode not only deliberately clings to Qin Guangrong, but also flatters his wife Huang Yulan in every possible way. He also found a TCM acupuncture expert for Huang Yulan from Henan to help Huang Yulan recuperate her body.

Zhu Huashan takes the “madam route”

Zhu Huashan, deputy director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education, took the “wife route” to please Qin Guangrong’s wife, Huang Yulan, and bought clothes, shoes, watches, and clothing for her through various channels, so as to enter Qin Guangrong’s circle. He also collected and sorted out various speeches and articles published by Qin Guangrong, hired writers, and wrote articles to praise Qin Guangrong’s political achievements and governance ideas.

How did Qin Guangrong climb to the top?

On January 19, 2021, Qin Guangrong, the former Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for accepting bribes.

Qin Guangrong once served in Hunan Province for a long time, and successively served as the deputy secretary of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of the Communist Party of China, the secretary of the Lingling Prefectural Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the secretary of the Changsha Municipal Committee. In 1994, Qin Guangrong joined the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and became a provincial and ministerial official.

From January 1999 to November 2014, Qin Guangrong successively served as member of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, head of the Organization Department, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, governor, and secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. From 2014 to 2018, Qin Guangrong was transferred to the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China to serve as an idler. In 2019, he voluntarily surrendered, becoming the first ministerial-level senior official of the Communist Party of China to “voluntarily surrender”.

The official report stated that Qin Guangrong was a double-faced person and engaged in superstitious activities; his life was corrupt and depraved, and he connived at relatives for personal gain;

In addition, Qin Guangrong is also a member of the Jiang faction. Overseas media have widely reported that Qin Guangrong joined Zeng Qinghong and Zhou Yongkang in his early years, was promoted from Secretary of the Yunnan Political and Legal Committee to Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, and channeled benefits to the families of Zeng Qinghong and Zhou Yongkang in Yunnan. It was also revealed that Qin Guangrong had a close relationship with Ling Jihua and was also involved in Ling Jihua’s coup plot. On July 30, 2014, the second day after Zhou Yongkang was sacked, Qin Guangrong publicly challenged Zhongnanhai. After more than two months, he was dismissed and then transferred to an idle position.

According to reports from the overseas Minghui website, Qin Guangrong was promoted in Yunnan Province because he worked hard to persecute Falun Gong, a belief group. Qin Guangrong has actively participated in the persecution of Falun Gong since the CCP’s Jiang Zemin regime began to persecute Falun Gong in 1999, and was tracked down by the overseas “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong”.

Before Qin Guangrong left office, according to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com, thousands of Falun Gong practitioners in Yunnan were kidnapped, ransacked, imprisoned, and forcibly sent to “transformation classes” for brainwashing and persecution; nearly 500 Falun Gong practitioners were sent to illegal labor camps, and more than 300 were sentenced to prison terms. ; At least 44 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted to death, and many people were persecuted and disabled.

