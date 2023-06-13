Home » Knife attack in Brokstedt: Trial started on July 7th in Itzehoe | > – News
Knife attack in Brokstedt: Trial started on July 7th in Itzehoe

As of: 06/13/2023 6:27 p.m

At the end of January, a man stabbed several passengers on a regional train between Kiel and Hamburg. Two people died in Brokstedt (Steinburg district). The trial before the Itzehoe district court begins on July 7th.

The accused is 33-year-old Ibrahim A. The 6th Grand Criminal Court has opened the main proceedings against the accused, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Prosecutors had already filed charges of two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder at the end of April.

The accused is said to have attacked passengers on a regional train with a knife at the end of January. A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old on their way home from vocational school in Neumünster were killed by the knife attack. Five other people were injured, some seriously.

Prosecutor: No terrorist background

The public prosecutor’s office does not assume a terrorist background, although Ibrahim A., who had just been released from a Hamburg prison, is said to have compared himself there with Anis Amri, the assassin from Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz. Rather, the public prosecutor’s office sees the anger at his personal situation as the motive for the crime. Ibrahim A. is currently in custody in Neumünster.

Lawyer: Alleged perpetrator does not deny the act

According to his lawyer, Ibrahim A. does not deny the crime. At the end of March, the lawyer announced that his mandate wanted to comment on the investigation. The lawyer said at the time that his client would not deny the crime and would explain the circumstances.

Ibrahim A. entered Germany in 2014 and stated that he was a stateless Palestinian from the Gaza Strip. However, his statelessness was never officially declared.

Further information

Four months after the fatal knife attack on a regional train, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are demanding that authorities work better together.
Brokstedt train station. © picture alliance / dpa Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt

According to the Itzehoe public prosecutor’s office, the alleged perpetrator has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (first row, lr, SPD) and Peter Tschentscher (SPD), First Mayor of Hamburg, and Daniel Günther (CDU), Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, attend the funeral service for the victims of the knife attack in a regional train from Kiel Hamburg part. © dpa-Bildfunk Photo: Marcus Brandt

A memorial service was held in Neumünster in the afternoon. Chancellor Scholz also took part in the ceremony in the Vicelin Church.
A committee meets in NRW. © NDR

After the deadly knife attack in a regional train, the question arises: do federal states have to exchange more information about criminals?
