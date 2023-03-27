According to the indictment, the student acted with intent to kill. Only the intervention of a teacher prevented the defendant from continuing to stab her victim. The classmate was injured in the neck, but the stitches were not life-threatening. The wound, it is said, could be sewn up in the clinic with four stitches.

Young people are believed to be capable of other similar acts

The public prosecutor’s office does not rule out that further similar acts can be expected from the young people. It could therefore be that their placement in a psychiatric ward would have to be examined. For reasons of youth protection, the trial will take place behind closed doors.

The accused was 14 years old at the time of the crime and therefore of criminal responsibility. Two more days of negotiations are scheduled for the process until mid-April.

We report on the topic on March 27th, 2023 in the WDR2 local time news as well as on WDR television in the local time from Düsseldorf.