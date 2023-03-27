Home News Knife attack in the classroom: 14-year-olds in court in Krefeld – Rhineland – news
News

Knife attack in the classroom: 14-year-olds in court in Krefeld – Rhineland – news

by admin
Knife attack in the classroom: 14-year-olds in court in Krefeld – Rhineland – news

According to the indictment, the student acted with intent to kill. Only the intervention of a teacher prevented the defendant from continuing to stab her victim. The classmate was injured in the neck, but the stitches were not life-threatening. The wound, it is said, could be sewn up in the clinic with four stitches.

Young people are believed to be capable of other similar acts

The public prosecutor’s office does not rule out that further similar acts can be expected from the young people. It could therefore be that their placement in a psychiatric ward would have to be examined. For reasons of youth protection, the trial will take place behind closed doors.

The accused was 14 years old at the time of the crime and therefore of criminal responsibility. Two more days of negotiations are scheduled for the process until mid-April.

We report on the topic on March 27th, 2023 in the WDR2 local time news as well as on WDR television in the local time from Düsseldorf.

See also  She is Natalia De Castro, the iconic queen of the Barranquilla Carnival

You may also like

INVIAS will invest more than one billion to...

Vienna is a role model – switching to...

63 illegal cattle caught in Kırklareli – Current...

The harsh criticism of Claudia López and Roy...

After the porn allegation about the David statue:...

Turkish Aeronautical Association University recruits faculty members

Novalito Park, Orange Development Area in Valledupar

Promote the normalization of student safety education

Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor

CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy