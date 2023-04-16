The congregation of the Knights of Ecce Homo It is made up of a group of good men, Catholics, believers in Christrooted for centuries in our church, which established pillars in the work of Jesus of Nazareth, the Virgin Mary and the Holy Scriptures.

A LARGE GROUP

I fondly remember its inspirers, Aníbal Martínez Zuleta, Álvaro Muñoz Vélez, Orlando Dangond Castro, Jaime Calderón Brujes, Víctor Meza Bornachera and Fredy Socarrás, who together with Monsignor Oscar José Vélez Isaza and the Reverend Father Enrique Iceda motivated a handful of men of faithnatives of these regions and devotees of the patron saint of Valledupar, who, united in brotherly love for the creator, dedicate part of our time to rescuing and maintaining the traditions around him and convinced that Ecce Homo is the living representation of Jesus Christas presented to his people by Pontius Pilate in Judea, tied to a column and with a crown of thorns embedded in his head.

The knights of Ecce Homo have the mission of protecting Jesus made man in his integrity.

The Ecce Homo party It is commemorated in Valledupar every Holy Monday, It has thousands of devotees, it is adulated by thousands of inhabitants of Valledupar and Colombia, who have verified in it, a long chain of miracles. It is a day of great passion and exaltation, Christians with faith are reunited with their patron to whom they ask, plead and beg those who gather in the Plaza Alfonso López and the Immaculate Conception Church sectors hoping to compensate them with fervor the favor received.

THEIR BELIEVES

For their part, the knights of Ecce Homo, profess their belief through faith in Christ Since we are certain that he exists, we fully trust in his power and infinite love for us, which includes believing in the teachings of Jesus of Nazarene and protectorwho does not abandon us in troubled trances, protects the despondent, heartbroken and desperate souls, listens to sad and afflicted hearts in their pleas.

We have the mission of protect in its integrity Jesus made man and that of allowing anyone who wants to get close to him to do so.

Hannibal Jose Ariza, Rodolfo Campo Soto, William Zequeda, Jhony Vega, Juan Carlos Castro Arias, Hannibal Martinez Pepper, Armando Master Neck, Carlos Eduardo Campo, Edgardo Ferreira, Enrique Vega, Gonzalo Arzuza, Hugo Carlos Granados, Jesualdo Hernandez Mieles, Jhonatan Casadiegos , Jose Hanibal Onate Morales, Jose Maria Onate, Juan Jose Lopez, Luis Padron, Alejandro Elias Morales, Juan David Vega, ‘Papi’ Socarras, Jose Antonio Fernandez, Carlos Alberto Morales and Pedro Norberto Castro are part of that handful of men who moved by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, we increase this spiritual gift, necessary for our salvation that paid with the study of the sacred scriptures we learn that faith is the deepest belief of the truth that nestles in our soul and motivates us to do good.

We trust in Ecce Homo in such a way that we accept its mandate and as obedient disciples of our heavenly father, We trust that he will forgive our sins and prepare us to return to him.

BY: PEDRO NORBERTO CASTRO ARAUJO/SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN