“Knocking Sounds From Missing Submarine”

The Titan submarine disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean as it descended to a depth of 3,800 meters to approach the wreck of the Titanic. OceanGate employee mentioned “security issues” and was fired

Hamish Harding, British billionaire aboard the Titan

“The searches for the missing submarine so far have yielded no resultsThe U.S. Coast Guard provides an update on searches for the Titan submarine, which went missing in the Atlantic Ocean as it descended to a depth of 3,800 meters to approach the wreck of the Titanic. On board the Titan, of which nothing has been known since Sunday, there are 5 people “who have very few hours of oxygen left”.

Paul–Henry Nargeolet, Hamish Harding e Stockton Rush

Also on the small submarine are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, administrator of the Seti Institute, along with his son Suleman. Their presence was confirmed by a note released by the family (Photo from the Web)

Suleman son of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman (Photo from the Web)

Also on board Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that organized the mission (Photo from the Web)

Also aboard the submersible is Paul-Henry Nargeolet, an adventurer and expert submarine pilot who for decades has studied the world‘s most famous wreck (visible in stunning 8K images thanks to a recent expedition). Director of the Underwater Research Group for E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc, Nargeolet is considered the leading authority on the wreck site and may have been responsible for the missing submarine.

Also on board could be the British businessman Hamish Harding, known as an aviator and explorer. Harding, who lives in the Emirates, is among those who had booked the trip. The 58-year-old posted on Instagram last Saturday that “due to the worst winter in 40 years, this mission will likely be the first and only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened and tomorrow we will attempt the dive (Photo from the web)

Noises detected but ‘negative’ searches

A Canadian aircraft “detected submarine noises in the search area” where it is believed the Titan submarine may have disappeared, with which contact was lost on Sunday, but subsequent searches “produced negative results”. This was reported by the United States Coast Guard, specifying that after a Canadian P-3 plane detected “submarine noises”, an attempt was made to understand its origin. “These searches have yielded negative results but continue – added the Coast Guard in a tweet – In addition, data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our US Navy experts for further analysis that will be considered in future research plans”. Previously, a internal government report United States claimed teams searching for the submarine they heard shots at 30-minute intervals and also that a Canadian P-3 aircraft spotted a white rectangular object in the water.

Former OceanGate Employee Opened Up About ‘Security Issues’

The manufacturer of the Titan submarine, who disappeared Sunday while diving to visit the wreck of the Titanic, OceanGate Expeditions ended up in court in 2018 according to court documents accessed by CBS. The company allegedly fired the employee, David Lochridge, after he raised concerns about the vessel’s safety and later sued him in 2018, alleging that he had violated his employment contract by disclosing classified information to theOccupational Safety and Health Administration.

In response to the lawsuit, Lochridge said he was unfairly fired and that his actions were aimed at ensuring the safety of the submarine’s passengers, proposing that the company conduct tests on the ship’s hull.

According to the document, the former employee stressed that the company could have “expose passengers to extreme potential danger in an experimental submersible“, as customers “would not be aware” of this project and the lack of testing. In addition, in 2018 several business leaders had sent a letter to OceanGate expressing reservations about the submarine’s safety, noting that the “experimental” approach could have potentially “catastrophic” results.

