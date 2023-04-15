Know and recognize – breaking latest news

Fr. Milko René Torres Ordoñez

Sunday for Catholic Christians is a festival of faith and reunion. Christ actualizes in us his saving presence. He reminds us of the importance of living it with conviction, not just as a matter of precept or a simple particular devotion. In the proclamation of the Good News, the Lord’s message leads us to live a special time of grace.

The resurrection of Jesus means, in addition to its mystery, an impulse to evangelize based on the announcement of the Kingdom of God as disciples and missionaries. We agree when it is stated that we are committing a very serious mistake by relativizing the presence of the risen Jesus. In fact, this closeness of Jesus to us has its consequences because it opens the path that leads us to discover and live fully. In this Sunday’s gospel we are going to strive to understand some truths. Saint Ignatius of Loyola, in his Spiritual Exercises, affirms that man is called to know and recognize Jesus in order to love and serve him. He demands to reach a very personal intimacy with whom we know that he loves us immensely. Internal knowledge will always be the key for us to understand that it is possible to live holiness on a day-to-day basis. This knowledge becomes an oblative, transcendent and universal love. Like the disciples, we today announce a victorious and living Christ. He has risen so that we love as He loves. The imitation of Christ demands a total surrender. His ability to live oblative love sows in us the longing for a total configuration with the truth that comes from on high. Let’s put aside the fear of encountering the divine and the pure. From Tomás’s fervor to discover the Lord with rational proofs and the passage to the sublime gesture of touching the open wounds of the Lord’s body, we reach the maximum contemplation to achieve love. My Lord and my God! The Apostle will be blessed because he has discovered the need to profess a daily and simple faith. Thomas recognizes God in Jesus, as the Father and our Father. God has his ways that are demanding and radical. Faith differs greatly with the observance of the rules of an ideology. We can venture to say a great truth, but we are not wrong to always affirm that, in each act of faith, our life changes. We have to be born again, like Nicodemus. The sacraments, signs of life, push each believer to be filled with eternal grace. The peace that Jesus delivers helps to overcome any form of culture of death. The Church is a community of faith, worship and love, which is open to promoting family life, a life of faith and grace. Peter, in one of his writings, mentions the urgency of updating the internal knowledge of Jesus. In the community life of our Church we assume all challenges, even the unimaginable. This is the essence of true faith. The task that the Word of God leaves us on this Easter Sunday defines the poles of a before and after. Christ must be known and recognized.