KNOW-HOWING MEETINGS – Karim Galici’s social cinema

In Sinnai (Ca) Friday 5 May new stage of the “Cognitive meetings”, cinema for social issues with documentary films by Karim Galici dedicated to “Stories of Hospitality Friendship, Love, Integration”.

The appointment is for Friday 5 May at 18:00 in the premises of the Municipal Library of Sinnai, Piazza Municipio 2 (1st floor) with the screening of the documentaries, “From the east with love. Four stories of life and integration” (duration 29 minutes) and “Life above everything. Story of an Orthodox Father in Sardinia” (duration 25 minutes) directed by Karim Galici who will intervene with a video presentation.

The evening will be coordinated by Luisella Saddi of the Sinnai Library, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Culture Maria Barbara Pusceddu will bring greetings, followed by the speech by Inna Naletko, professor and founder of the “Rodnoe Slovo” Library, a crossroads for the stories presented in the documentary films, they will interact with the public also the operators of the Citizens of the World Association.

The initiative is held as part of the “cognitive meetings” of the project “Network of social and cultural interactions” promoted by the Citizens of the World Association of Cagliari with the support of the Sardinia Foundation.

Two intense months open with Sinnai with numerous stages in Sardinia and outside the region: May 06 Paulilatino (OR), May 13 Bottida (SS), May 20 Palermo, May 27 Florence, June 03 Chieri (TO), June 10 Aidomaggiore (OR ), 20 June Milan.

In short, the presentation of the two documentary films which, through “Stories of Hospitality, Friendship, Love, Integration” will be a stimulus for the “cognitive meetings” promoted by Cittadini del Mondo OdV with the support of the Fondazione di Sardegna:

“From the East with love. Four stories of life and integration” (duration 29 minutes) dedicated to the deepening of the female universe in the immigrant diaspora. Four women of different generations and nationalities (Belarusian, Kyrgyz, Russian, Ukrainian), with universal similarities. Four women who come from the East and have chosen Sardinia as a place to live, grow, work and love.

“Life above all things. Story of an Orthodox Father in Sardinia” (duration 25 minutes) dedicated to the religious dialogue and the welcome that the Catholic Church has reserved for Orthodox brothers following the strong presence of caring workers from Eastern Europe, for the majority of Eastern rite Christian faith.