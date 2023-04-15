The Nevado del Ruiz Volcano remains on alert for a possible eruption. Faced with this, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported on the areas of influence of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, in municipalities of the departments of Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Cundinamarca. According to the studies carried out by the SGC, there are about 22 municipalities that could be affected by an eruption of the volcano.

The National Unit for Risk Management (UNGRD) publishes evacuation routes for municipalities in high-risk areas. According to the UNGRD, there are 5 populations that would be most affected in the event of an eruption, due to mudflows and fall of debris from the volcano such as ash and rocks.

The high-risk areas are Villamaría (Caldas), Herveo, Casabianca, Villahermosa, Murillo (Tolima) and Santa Rosa de Cabal (Risaralda). In these areas, hazards include falling rocks, falling volcanic solids, lava flow, avalanches, and lateral explosions. According to the SGC report, “fall of metric-sized rock fragments ejected with a ballistic trajectory that can affect a radius of approximately 4 km around the crater” can occur.

The medium risk zone includes places where ash fall with a thickness of up to 10 cm and small fragments of lava could occur. In this area there are municipalities such as Chinchiná, Belalcazar, Palestina, Risaralda, Villamaría, Manizales, Neira, Marulanda, Herveo, Casabianca, Villahermosa, Murillo and Santa Isabel.

The other municipalities in the departments of Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda, Quindío, Valle del Cauca and Cundinamarca are in a low risk area, where less than 1 cm of ash could fall.

However, the authorities have pointed out the importance of staying informed about the state of the volcano through the bulletins of the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) and knowing the prevention measures for your municipality through the National Unit for Risk Management ( UNGRD).