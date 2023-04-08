Home News Know the delivery date of the Guadalupe Avenue Road Corridor
News

Know the delivery date of the Guadalupe Avenue Road Corridor

by admin
Know the delivery date of the Guadalupe Avenue Road Corridor

The intervention work on the road separator located on Carrera 56 (Avenida Guadalupe), between Calle 5 and Avenida Simón Bolívar in Santiago de Cali, It will be delivered in May.

The objective of this project is the architectural and landscape adaptation of this public space, adding the recovery and social inclusion of public space in this road corridor located to the south of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“This work that the CVC is carrying out with resources from the environmental surtax, was a request from the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali, through the DAGMA, which in turn was in charge of the architectural designs. However, it is important to highlight that these designs had some recommendations and observations from the surrounding community, which were taken into account to meet their expectations”, said José Alejandro Martínez, an official from the CVC’s Environmental Management Department.

3,700 linear meters have been intervened in this sector of Carrera 56; including the empredización of the road separators, as well as the adequacy of gardens and ornamental plants, and the enclosure with metal bars for the protection of planted gardens.

Likewise, 39 pedestrian walkways were built with deck-type concrete paving stones, which included tactile or raised floors, which allow visually impaired people to orient themselves and move in a straight line along the way without tripping, guaranteeing their right to free locomotion.

Other adaptations:

• 229 planted tree species.

• 36 stainless steel trash cans.

• 74 traffic signals.

• Information billboards for environmental education.

See also  The Chinese Communist Party Vaguely Responds to the Time of Reunification of Taiwan: In the Chinese Dream | Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China | Vice President | Situation in Taiwan

Comments

You may also like

Tax exemption for joint ventures (BFH) – NWB...

Power “Democratic, reveal the reason for the expulsion...

They present a draft of the new energy...

63 Shenzhen Reformed Holy Word Members Fly to...

Frustration management at LASK: “Fortunately we’re going to...

An author travels in the history of the...

Aqueduct repaired damage that left residents of Ciudad...

Peru: New threats against Kakataibo community

Moroccan pharmacists reveal the outcomes of the dialogue...

Homemade smoothie to have a good digestion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy