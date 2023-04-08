The intervention work on the road separator located on Carrera 56 (Avenida Guadalupe), between Calle 5 and Avenida Simón Bolívar in Santiago de Cali, It will be delivered in May.

The objective of this project is the architectural and landscape adaptation of this public space, adding the recovery and social inclusion of public space in this road corridor located to the south of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“This work that the CVC is carrying out with resources from the environmental surtax, was a request from the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali, through the DAGMA, which in turn was in charge of the architectural designs. However, it is important to highlight that these designs had some recommendations and observations from the surrounding community, which were taken into account to meet their expectations”, said José Alejandro Martínez, an official from the CVC’s Environmental Management Department.

3,700 linear meters have been intervened in this sector of Carrera 56; including the empredización of the road separators, as well as the adequacy of gardens and ornamental plants, and the enclosure with metal bars for the protection of planted gardens.

Likewise, 39 pedestrian walkways were built with deck-type concrete paving stones, which included tactile or raised floors, which allow visually impaired people to orient themselves and move in a straight line along the way without tripping, guaranteeing their right to free locomotion.

Other adaptations:

• 229 planted tree species.

• 36 stainless steel trash cans.

• 74 traffic signals.

• Information billboards for environmental education.

Comments