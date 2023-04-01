WhatsApp It is one of the most important instant messaging tools in the world and with the advances that arrive for the application, updates also land.

Of these, every certain period of time the application stops working on some devices, either because the interface is no longer compatible or because the cell phone as such does not have the capacity to execute the new features of the ‘app’.

For the month of April, the list of cell phones that will no longer have application support is renewed. Among the options are brand devices such as: Samsung, LG, Huawei, ZTEamong other.

List of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp

Cat B15. Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

A820. LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II, Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II, Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q. Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

Cink Five, Darknight. ZTE: Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad v987, Grand Memo.

