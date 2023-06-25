Home » Know the numbers of the entire campaign of the champion
News

Know the numbers of the entire campaign of the champion

by admin
Know the numbers of the entire campaign of the champion

Know the numbers of the entire campaign of the champion Eduardo Najar June 24, 2023 – 10:29 PM

The ambassador team began their journey to the title in January, winning the first date against Deportivo Pereira 3-2, allowing many of the team’s new hires to begin to establish themselves.

The team led by Alberto Gamero did not know defeat until matchday 6, when they faced Once Caldas, at the Palogrande stadium. The squad from the capital lost 1-0.

It should be remembered that for this commitment Millonarios played with an alternative eleven, since the group from the capital prioritized their confrontation for the Copa Libertadores against the Universidad Católica (Ecuador).

The second defeat that the albiazul team saw in the championship was when they visited Junior de Barranquilla on date 17. At the Metropolitano stadium the match ended 1-0 in favor of the sharks.

After this, the albiazul team was not defeated until the home runs, when they faced Boyacá Chicó (2-1), at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja.

It may interest you: This is the chronology of the titles of the ‘ambassador’ box

The squad from the capital qualified for the final, after beating Independiente Medellín in Bogotá (2-1), with goals from Andrés Llinás and Daniel Cataño.

Not counting the final game, Millonarios recorded 39 goals for and 22 against throughout the local championship, with only three losses, 14 games won and 8 tied, in 26 games played.

The blue box scorers in the tournament were striker Leonardo Castro, with six goals. He was followed by the young promise Óscar Cortés, with five and, finally, the midfielders David Silva and Daniel Cataño, who registered three sacred cries each.

See also  28 uniformed officers held in El Patía are released

In assists, the captain and the 10th ambassador led the blue statistics, each with four assists each.

You may also like

Wang Weizhong: Deepen practical cooperation in various fields...

Mercenaries end uprising against Kremlin – the night...

Wagner group mercenaries are about 400 kilometers from...

World Vitiligo Day

BVerwG judgments on professor salaries in Bremen and...

Japanese fisheries oppose government plan to dump Fukushima’s...

Zhaoling Branch of Municipal Market Supervision Bureau: Strengthen...

Conservatives in Greece expect a clear election victory

Thirteen educational institutions of the Kankuamo territory will...

Macabre massacre of 11 people mourns Honduras

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy