Know the numbers of the entire campaign of the champion Eduardo Najar June 24, 2023 – 10:29 PM

The ambassador team began their journey to the title in January, winning the first date against Deportivo Pereira 3-2, allowing many of the team’s new hires to begin to establish themselves.

The team led by Alberto Gamero did not know defeat until matchday 6, when they faced Once Caldas, at the Palogrande stadium. The squad from the capital lost 1-0.

It should be remembered that for this commitment Millonarios played with an alternative eleven, since the group from the capital prioritized their confrontation for the Copa Libertadores against the Universidad Católica (Ecuador).

The second defeat that the albiazul team saw in the championship was when they visited Junior de Barranquilla on date 17. At the Metropolitano stadium the match ended 1-0 in favor of the sharks.

After this, the albiazul team was not defeated until the home runs, when they faced Boyacá Chicó (2-1), at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja.

It may interest you: This is the chronology of the titles of the ‘ambassador’ box

The squad from the capital qualified for the final, after beating Independiente Medellín in Bogotá (2-1), with goals from Andrés Llinás and Daniel Cataño.

Not counting the final game, Millonarios recorded 39 goals for and 22 against throughout the local championship, with only three losses, 14 games won and 8 tied, in 26 games played.

The blue box scorers in the tournament were striker Leonardo Castro, with six goals. He was followed by the young promise Óscar Cortés, with five and, finally, the midfielders David Silva and Daniel Cataño, who registered three sacred cries each.

In assists, the captain and the 10th ambassador led the blue statistics, each with four assists each.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

