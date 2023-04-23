Know the reasons why you should not reuse plastic bottles to drink water

Tea and coffee are considered two of the healthy drinks, as long as they are taken without sugar and in moderation. Both can be consumed by people with diabetes and even bring them benefits.

Current research finds that tea and coffee may reduce the risk of premature death in diabetics.

Drinking more coffee, tea or plain water may reduce the risk of dying prematurely from any cause, according to a new study by researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

“Water is the best option to quench thirst. Coffee and tea, with no added sweeteners, are also healthy options,” shares the Harvard Nutrition Source. Sugary drinks increase the risk of mortality from different causes

The study published April 19 in the BMJ journal concludes that: Higher intake of sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with higher all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality, while intake of coffee, tea, tap water, and low-fat milk was inversely associated with all-cause mortality.

Drinking more sugary drinks increased the risk of heart disease by 25% and the risk of dying from a heart attack or other cardiovascular event by 29%.

Choosing healthy beverages may be important in managing the risk of disease and premature death in diabetics.

Replacing a daily serving of sugary drinks with a serving of coffee was associated with an 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 20% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality; tea with 16% and 24% less risk; and running water with 16% and 20% less risk.

The study analyzed dietary data from nearly 15,486 adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“Beverages are an important component of our diet, and the quality can vary greatly,” said the study’s lead author, Qi Sun, an associate professor in the Departments of Nutrition and Epidemiology.

The research report notes that the findings emphasize the potential role of healthy beverage choices in managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death in general in adults with type 2 diabetes.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related