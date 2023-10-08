Home » Know the requirements for the ICR credit: renewal of coffee plantations
Know the requirements for the ICR credit: renewal of coffee plantations

The National Federation of Coffee Growers announced the details of how to access credit with the Rural Capitalization Incentive (ICR), which was positioned as an alternative to sustain coffee activity in regions such as Risaralda. Through this line of credit, coffee growers will have the opportunity to renew their coffee plantations during this new planting season.

“The lots suitable for this renewal are those older than 54 months of susceptible or resistant varieties and all those older than 24 months that are susceptible varieties. The invitation is for them to approach their extension service, one by one we will give more details of how they should carry out their work so that they can access the benefits of the National Government,” said Alejandra Agudelo Muñoz, coordinator of the Coffee Credit program for the Department of Risaralda.

Beneficiary coffee growers have a maximum period of 180 calendar days to complete their renewal; Once your responsibilities have been met, the ICR incentive is applied and is reduced to 30 or 40% of your credit capital. Coffee growers who meet the following conditions may access this special line of credit:

● The farm and the producer must be registered with SICA.

● Valid for renewals by planting without the use of sockets.

● Renovations must be carried out with rust-resistant varieties.

● The investment must be fulfilled in its entirety.

