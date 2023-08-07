Know! They are members of the Restructuring Board of the Venezuelan Red Cross

The Supreme Court of Justice appointed the former president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cusanno, as comptroller president of the Venezuelan Red Cross, a position he assumed, according to his statements through his social networks.

This Monday, the Venezuelan Red Cross confirmed through its Instagram account the names of the new Restructuring Board of the institution.

The Board will focus on updating the bylaws, creating transparency mechanisms, the integrity of volunteers, and holding democratic elections within 12 months.

The information highlights that the Board will have the mission of “together they will work with our volunteers and active leaders attached to the Fundamental Principles of the Movement and our auxiliary role of public powers in the country”

Board of Auditors of the Red Cross

1. Ricardo Cusannolawyer, specialist in Corporate Law, Venezuelan businessman, former president of Fedecámaras.

2. Maria Fatima GarcesAcademic Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Venezuela with PhD in Biochemistry, pioneer in studies of obesity and metabolic syndrome in children and adults and autism spectrum disorder.

3. Alberto C. Vollmer, President of Ron Santa Teresa and Founder of Proyecto Alcatraz. The Vollmer family was historically linked to the CRV and donated the land where its headquarters in Caracas are located today.

4. Juan Simon Munoz, Surgeon graduated from the Central University of Venezuela. Specialization in Clinical Cardiology. Director of the Hemodynamics Service of the La Floresta Medical Institute, Rescarven Clinic and Vista Clinic

California.

5. Ruben Limardoathlete and Olympic medalist, president of the Athletes Commission of the International Fencing Federation

6. Joanna PantojaPresident of the Student Center of the Nursing School of the Central University of Venezuela, volunteer of the Venezuelan Red Cross.

7. Griswill Fonsecaa young Venezuelan obstetrician-gynecologist, an expert in first aid and contraceptive programs.

