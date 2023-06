It is one of the most popular destinations in the Schladming-Dachstein region, although strictly speaking it already belongs to Salzburg: the Bachlalm on the border between Filzmoos and Ramsau am Dachstein. The popularity of the Alm comes from the large marmot burrow near the hut. The animals are not at all shy, can be fed and have already been spotted on one or the other selfie.