Ko Jin Young won the Founder’s Cup for the third time

South Korean golfer Ko Jin Young won the title for the third time by defeating Manji Lee in the final of the Founder’s Cup. Ko is likely to move from fifth to first in the CME Globe race after winning the Founder’s Cup. Ko Jin Young’s final score was 13 under par. MJ Lee tied for second with 10 under par. The fourth consecutive LPGA tournament was decided by a playoff, with Jin-Young defeating defending champion Manji Lee to win the Fonders Cup for the third time. The South Korean won with a par on the first extra hole where Australian Lee could only three-putt for Boogie. “I played really well, the wind was really strong today. I thought if I played really well, I would have a chance to win,” said Ko Jin-young. So I focused on myself and focused on every shot and didn’t look at the scoreboard. I didn’t think about the other players.” Ko, who won the Fonders Cup at different courses in 2021 and 2019, now has 15 wins, including two major championships, in just six years on the LPGA Tour.