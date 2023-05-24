Kolumbien: Lost Identity | Ausstellung | Juan Pablo Echeverri | Between Bridges | 27.04.-29.07.2023 | Wed-Sa 12-18 Uhr

news/identidad-perdida-ausstellung-juan-pablo-echeverri-between-bridges-27-04-29-07-2023-mi-sa-12-18-uhr/” onclick=”javascript:window.open(this.dataset.href, ”, ‘menubar=no,toolbar=no,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,height=600,width=600’);return false;”>Facebook

The exhibition lost identity commemorates the life and work of the Bogotá-born artist Juan Pablo Echeverri (1978-2022), whose extensive oeuvre can be read as a practice of constant reinvention through the genre of the self-portrait. The title of the exhibition (translated Lost Identity) refers to a handwritten note taped to the wall in Echeverri’s studio and refers to his method of defying a reduced, static and essentialist reading of identity in order to joyfully embrace a simultaneity of embodiments celebrate.

WHERE? in the rooms of Between BridgesAdalbertstr. 43, 10719 Berlin

WHEN? 27.04.-29.07.2023, always Wed-Sat 12-6 p.m

Identidad Perdida is organized by some of the people missing Juan Pablo Echeverri: Marcela Echeverri, Federico Martelli, Santiago Monge, Viktor Neumann, Sofía Reyes and Wolfgang Tillmans. In Berlin, the exhibition is embedded in the current program series THESES ON HOPE and thus takes up the considerations of the Cuban-American performance theorist José Esteban Muñoz (1967-2013) on minority and disidentificatory performances in their world-creating power. The second part of the exhibition will be on view June 7 – July 29, 2023 at James Fuentes, New York. A monographic publication, edited by James Fuentes Press and designed by Other Means, provides information on the diverse works in the two exhibitions and includes a foreword by Wolfgang Tillmans, an essay by Inti Guerrero and an interview with the artist.





Lost Identity | Ausstellung | Juan Pablo Echeverri | Between Bridges | 27.04.-29.07.2023 | Wed-Sa 12-18 Uhr von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.