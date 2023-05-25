Kompatscher, ‘problem if its predators decide urban areas’ – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MAY 24 – The reduction of the protection status of large predators at European level was one of the topics that the president of the Province of Bolzano, Arno Kompatscher, discussed with Dubravka Suica, vice president of the European Commission for Democracy and demographics.



This matter too, according to the South Tyrolean president, has something to do with democratic politics. “It is very problematic for the future of rural areas – explained Kompatscher -, when it is the urban majorities who decide what the sensible solutions to the problems of rural populations should be. We see this for example with bears and wolves: often political decisions are taken without taking into account the reality of our rural areas.



However, we feel the immediate effects on life and on the economy”.



Kompatscher also spoke about the negative effects of geo-blocking on linguistic minorities in the EU. Through this technique, regional content on the Internet is blocked by the provider, mainly due to copyright.



“However, this makes it more difficult, especially for linguistic minorities, to access streaming content and the media libraries of the respective broadcasters in their linguistic area, just think of the broadcasting of cultural and sporting events,” explained Kompatscher, according to the which, in cooperation with the competent authorities at European level and in negotiations with suppliers and right holders, this access must be made possible.



In relation to the issue of minority rights, the South Tyrolean president also underlined the symbolic effect of the Minority Safepack and reiterated that it is important to recognize the sign of the times, because minimum standards for the protection of minorities do not only benefit minorities themselves, but also of the preservation of the cultural and linguistic diversity that characterizes Europe. (HANDLE).

