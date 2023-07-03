Kongo-Central: a group of young people creates insecurity in Lulalumene (National Police)

The interim commander of the national police in Kinvula (Kongo-Central), Léon Bosele accused, Monday, July 3, a group of young people, posing as “Mobondo” militiamen, of creating insecurity in this corner of the country.

This police officer said that these outlaws are instrumentalized by a group leader because of a conflict of customary power:

“It’s been a while since the Mobondo militia entered the Lulalumene sector. But for all the incursions that follow, it is not real Mobondo, but rather a group of young people sponsored by the leader of the Mbakini group who makes incursions into the various villages, following a conflict of customary power”.

Léon Bosele also revealed that these young people cause deaths among the population.

« Two deaths were recorded. It is in particular, a lady who was killed during the first incursion of real Mobondo in the village Kimbatakoba. The second case is in the village Kempisiala, where a land claimant was killed by these fake Mobondo “, he explained.

As they pass, these assailants loot the property of peaceful citizens, including pets, household appliances, and even ransom money.

This police officer in Kimvula territory reassures the population.

He affirmed the arrival of a platoon from the 12th military region in the capital of the territory of Kimvula.

« May our population be appeased, especially since we had just received a platoon from the 12th military region. It will be deployed in this sector for the safety of our population and their property. assured the national police commander in Kinvula.