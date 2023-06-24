Home » Kongo-Central: Jean-Claude Mvuemba resigns from the presidency of the provincial assembly
Kongo-Central: Jean-Claude Mvuemba resigns from the presidency of the provincial assembly

The president of the provincial assembly of Kongo-Central, Jean-Claude Mvuemba, resigned from office on Friday 23 June. He affirms that following in particular pressure put on him by the provincial elected officials, he preferred “to save his honor and to leave by the great door of history, than to undergo political pressures”.

Jean-Claude Mvuemba also declared having served the province of Kongo-Central with dedication and self-sacrifice at the head of the deliberative body.

From the outset, he maintains that, throughout his life, he fought with selflessness, determination and constancy for political pluralism and democracy:

“Today, some colleagues, without respecting the legal texts governing the functioning of our provincial assembly, initiated a simple motion asking me to resign. I, Jean-Claude Mvuemba, have served our province with patriotism and love. I restored social peace and serenity that no one ignores. Unfortunately, following an unjustified rebellion, I no longer see myself able to fulfill my duties as president of the provincial assembly. Consequently, I inform you, dear colleagues, on this day of June 23 of my decision to cease exercising my functions as President of the Provincial Assembly”.

The resigning president of the provincial assembly was targeted by a motion for forfeiture signed by thirty provincial deputies.

He believes that his forfeiture is linked to the fact of having authorized his office to initiate a financial control with the provincial executive.

