Expressed in concrete figures, sales increased by 15.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 283.2 million, and EBITDA even increased to EUR 31.3 million, which corresponds to an increase of 26.3 percent. The net result is particularly pleasing, it almost doubled from EUR 9.0 million to EUR 17.4 million. The board of directors estimated the gross margin at over 40 percent. The operating cash flow

Share this: Twitter

Facebook