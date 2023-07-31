Körber Foundation: The education system is caught in a crisis of confidence

Embargo July 31, 6:00 p.m

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) – The Hamburg Körber Foundation sees the German education system in a dramatic crisis of confidence. This is the result of a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the foundation on the topic “How parents view their children’s education and professional future”. According to this, only a quarter of the parents surveyed believe that the school lives up to its role as a provider of future skills. The parents are not alone with their point of view, as the foundation announced on Monday in Hamburg. The voices from science and civil society are also getting louder, calling for a fundamental reorientation in education.

When asked about the future relevance of school subjects for our society, parents consider computer science to be very important (57 percent) in addition to the core subjects English (73 percent), German (67 percent) and mathematics (56 percent). The importance of this department also becomes clear when asked about preferred occupational fields: Eight out of ten parents would support it if their child would later work in the field of engineering and technology. Equally important are professional fields in the natural sciences and research.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

