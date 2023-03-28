▲ In the first half of the evaluation match between Korea and Uruguay held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 28th, Son Heung-min of Korea is regretting his free kick as it misses the goal (Yonhap News)

The Korean national football team lost 1-2 in a friendly match against Uruguay.

The Korean national soccer team, led by coach Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany), conceded a goal to Sebastian Coates in the 10th minute of the first half in an evaluation match against Uruguay held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 28th. Coates shook the net after receiving a corner kick from Valverde from the left with his head.

On the 51st of the first half, Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos) scored an equalizer after receiving a pass from Ki-je Lee (Suwon) on the 51st of the first half, but in the 63rd minute of the second half, Piqueres’ direct free kick was blocked by Jo Hyun-woo and Vessino pushed the ball in, making the score 1. made by 2.

In the 27th minute of the second half, Kim Yeong-gwon (Ulsan)’s header and Oh Hyun-kyu (Celtic)’s right-footed turning shot went through Uruguay’s goal post in the 39th minute, but both were canceled after video review (VAR).

Manager Klinsman took out Hwang Eui-jo (Seoul) and put Oh Hyeon-gyu and Cho Kyu-seong in turn, but failed to reverse.

Coach Klinsman said, Son Heung-min (Tottenham) stood under Hwang Eui-jo, and Lee Jae-seong (Mainz) and Lee Kang-in (Mallorca) were placed on the left and right of the second line.

In the midfield, Hwang In-beom and Jung Woo-yeong (Al Sadd) played the role of a link between offense and defense.

The four-back defense consisted of Lee Gi-je (Suwon), Kim Young-kwon (Ulsan), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), and Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan) from left. The goal was Cho Hyeon-woo (Ulsan).

Uruguay recorded a 0-0 draw with South Korea in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup group stage in Qatar. Uruguay’s FIFA ranking is 16th, nine places higher than Korea (25th).