0 tons of net carbon emissions in 4Q of last year

[세종=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Seung-joo = Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) announced on the 9th that it has completed the ‘Net Zero’ construction project that it has been carrying out for the past year at the Donghae Stockpiling Base.

As part of the net zero project from February to October of last year, KOGAS expanded the existing 40kW solar power generation facilities to 255kW. A high-efficiency transformer was also introduced to minimize unnecessary power consumption.

The net zero construction project is an activity that eliminates net emissions by equalizing greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

According to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), as a result of verification according to the carbon emission measurement standard, the net carbon emissions in the fourth quarter of last year at the Donghae Stockpile Base were counted as 0t (ton). This is a reduction of 27.6 tons of carbon emissions compared to the same period last year.

The corporation revealed that it was able to reduce the additional generation of 4.6 tons of carbon by transferring surplus power produced by solar power facilities back to the power plant. The total amount of carbon reduced by the Donghae Reserve Base this time is 32.2 tons, which is equivalent to planting 1,000 pine trees per year.

An official from the corporation said, “It is symbolic that the base that stores hydrocarbon-based oil has reduced carbon emissions to zero,” and added, “Based on this project, we will continue our efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]