[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Joo-yeon = The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization are discovering and fostering innovative tourism companies that will lead the next-generation tourism industry.

The corporation announced on the 14th that it is recruiting companies to participate in the ‘2023 Tourism Accelerating Program’ by 2:00 pm on the 27th. It is a private investment-linked professional childcare support program that supports short-term, high-speed growth for early tourism companies within 3 years of establishment.

Companies wishing to participate can select one of the accelerators most suitable for them and apply.

The corporation selects 30 companies along with three pre-selected accelerators (CNT Tech, MY Social Company, and Y&Archer).

Selected companies are provided with an opportunity to participate in specialized programs using commercialization funds of 60 million won, specialized programs in the start-up field, and tourism industry networks, big data, and knowledge infrastructure owned by the corporation. You can also receive direct investment of up to 200 million won from the accelerator in charge.

Starting this year, ‘Challenge! An opportunity to participate in the K-Startup 2023 final is also given.

Through this program last year, the corporation selected 30 promising companies in the tourism sector in the early stages, and achieved investment attraction of KRW 9.5 billion (50% increase from the previous year) and 235 new hires (99% increase from the previous year).

In particular, Dowat Co., Ltd., a smart hotel integrated platform operating company, signed a service supply contract with large domestic chain hotels such as Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Lotte, and succeeded in attracting investment of 1.18 billion won.

Kang Gyu-sang, head of the tourism company development team, said, “We will work with professional start-up planners to discover promising tourism start-ups with innovative business items and support their rapid growth.”

