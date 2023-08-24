Korean Air Implements Anonymous Passenger Weighing to Obtain Aircraft Weight Data

Korean Air Introduces Passenger Weighing Program to Obtain Aircraft Weight Data

(CNN) – In an effort to obtain aircraft weight data, Korean Air has implemented a new policy that requires passengers to step on a scale before boarding. The program will be in effect at Gimpo International Airport (GMP) from August 28 to September 3, and at Incheon International Airport (ICA) between September 8 and 19.

The airline has clarified that the weighing process is anonymous and both passengers and luggage will be weighed. The collected data will be shared with the Ministry of Territory, Infrastructure and Transport in South Korea.

Korean Air has assured passengers that the purpose of collecting this information is not to embarrass anyone, but rather to comply with government regulations. Passengers who prefer not to have their weight data collected can opt out by informing a staff member.

Many airlines around the world are required to regularly obtain aircraft weight data to make informed decisions regarding fuel needs and weight distribution onboard their flights. Air New Zealand, for example, conducted a similar program earlier this year for customers flying its international routes, such as the long-haul route between Auckland and New York’s JFK airport.

“We know that getting on the scale can be daunting. We want to assure our customers that there is no screen visible anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us,” stated a representative for Air New Zealand.

While some travelers may find it unexpected to be asked to step on a scale, it is important to note that such decisions are often imposed by government regulatory bodies. This program by Korean Air showcases their commitment to ensuring safety and efficiency in aviation operations.

Passengers flying Korean Air from the specified airports during the mentioned dates should be prepared for the additional step in the boarding process.

