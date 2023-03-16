▲ Current Corsiac (photo, 41), who was commissioned to kill and was arrested while trying to execute it (Source = Brunswick Police Station)

A Korean-American man who was trying to get a murder contract unexpectedly was arrested at a junction in New York.

According to the FBI and the Southern District Attorney’s Office of New York on the 9th (local time), Hyunkook Korsiak, 41, from Maine, USA, was arrested in Tarrytown, New York on the 8th on charges of attempting to execute a murder contract plan.

Corsiac is accused of attempting to commit a contract murder for a fee of 50,000 dollars (approximately 65.6 million won). According to local media, Corsiac is known to be of Korean descent.

At the time of his arrest, Corsiac’s vehicle contained four firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, a bulletproof vest, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, magazines, and a latex mask for disguise. In particular, this mask seemed to be easy to disguise as an old man because the wrinkles were expressed in detail.

▲A mask found in the vehicle of a Corsiac currently arrested for attempting to execute a contract-murder plan. (Photo courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI has been conducting a sting operation since August of last year after obtaining the contents of Corsiac’s communications from the Bureau of Corrections (BOP), expressing his intention to “kill in exchange for money.”

FBI agents pretending to be members of a transnational criminal organization have met several times over the past two months in Corsiac, New York and Boston. The agents then created a fictitious businessman who was staying at a Midtown Manhattan hotel and commissioned a contract killer, which Corsiac accepted.

Afterward, Corsiac informed the undercover agents of the killing spree and asked for old-age masks, silencers, and police uniforms to evade facial recognition technology.

Corsiac prepared an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm pistol for the attack, and was arrested by FBI agents undercover while traveling to carry out the plan on the 8th.

“The accused ignored the value of life and planned an act of violence in the middle of Manhattan,” said FBI Deputy Director Michael Jay Driscoll. ” he said firmly.

Meanwhile, Corsiac is currently facing charges of contract murder (up to 10 years in prison) and possession of a firearm (up to 15 years in prison) following his arrest.