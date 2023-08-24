Korea’s No. 1 Shake Shack also participates in the ‘Gangnam-daero Burger War’

▲SPC will relocate its first Shake Shack store from Sinnonhyeon Station to the Gangnam-daero store in front of Gangnam Station and open it on the 25th. (Photo courtesy of SPC)

One of the top 3 burgers in the US, fine casual brand Shake Shack operated by SPC will relocate its first store, ‘Gangnam Branch’, and open ‘Gangnam-daero Branch’ on the 25th. As a token of gratitude for the support customers have given to the brand, 100 Shack Burgers will be presented to customers on a first-come, first-served basis for free for three days from the opening day.

According to SPC on the 24th, Shake Shack’s ‘Gangnam-daero store’ is a relocation of the ‘Gangnam store’ operated near Sinnonhyeon Station to the area near Gangnam Station. A two-story building with a total area of ​​440㎡ and 143 seats, it expresses the feeling of a resting space in the city by using wood materials and green color and covering the entire outer wall with a comb pattern. In addition, through collaboration with Seo Inji, an artist who uses colorful colors, media artwork containing various characters visiting Shake Shack Gangnam-daero can be viewed on the multi-screen in the store.

Shake Shack Gangnam-daero branch will be the first among domestic Shake Shack stores to introduce ‘Coffee Shake’ in collaboration with the local roasting brand ‘Anthracite’ in addition to the signature menu concrete ‘Gangnam’. Using Anthracite’s signature menu, ‘William Blake Cold Brew’, it is characterized by its unique acidity and fruity scent that blend gently with sweet vanilla custard.

SPC also holds various events to commemorate the opening. For three days from the day of opening to the 27th, 100 pieces of ‘Shack Burger’, the representative menu, will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and mouse pads and laptop pouches engraved with Seo Ji-ji’s artwork will be sold at the Gangnam-daero branch. Until September 30, you can download a coupon from the Happy Point application and purchase a mouse pad at a discounted price of 2,000 won. If you take a proof shot with the ‘Happy Face AR Filter’ on Instagram and certify it to an employee, there is also a promotion that provides a vanilla shake with the purchase of a burger. In addition, 10% of sales on the opening day will be donated to the ‘Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation’ to support children from low-income families.