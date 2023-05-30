Kosovo, a worrying escalation of violence / Kosovo / Areas / Home





Tensions are once again high in Kosovo, where clashes yesterday broke out between Serb citizens and the KFOR forces in the Serb-majority municipalities in the north. The toll is about thirty wounded international soldiers, including 11 Italians, and about fifty wounded among the demonstrators. A comment

Tensions have risen again in Kosovo, to a level that had not been reached for years, and resulted yesterday in violent clashes between Serb demonstrators and KFOR forces in Zvečan, one of the northern municipalities with a Serb majority. Result, at least thirty wounded KFOR soldiers, of which 11 Italians (three seriously) together with a few dozen demonstrators. The level of confrontation had not reached such a high threshold for some time, and there is no shortage of reasons for concern today.

Various factors, which have been in motion for a long time, have led to the spark that risked destabilizing the region again yesterday. On the one hand, the unresolved independence of Kosovo, an issue that cannot be resolved, despite the renewed efforts of European diplomacy, which in the spring led to a verbal agreement between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, which however has not yet been transformed into a solid agreement to “normalise relations” between Belgrade and Pristina.

On the other, the control of the territory in northern Kosovo, compactly inhabited by Serbs, and so far rebellious to fully integrate into the state structure of independent Kosovo. The last administrative elections, with the mass boycott of the Serbs, led to the election of mayors elected with a minimal percentage of those eligible (3.47%). Now the Pristina government has decided to force these mayors into office anyway (a move strongly criticized among Pristina’s historic allies, the United States first), a move that triggered the reaction of part of the Serbian population, with the probable intervention of “elements” from Serbia.

Then there is the political difficulty currently faced by Vučić himself, contested by mass demonstrations in Belgrade and in other Serbian cities after serious massacres which marked Serbia in early May. A situation that makes it convenient, from a political point of view, to focus the attention of Serbian public opinion on the rekindling of the Kosovo issue.

All this, seasoned by the background noise of the war in Ukraine, which is reflected on the tension fault lines never resolved in the Balkans, of which Kosovo, but also Bosnia and Herzegovina, represent the most painful and potentially risky rifts.

If the strategic plan in Brussels and Washington was to exploit the “window of opportunity” created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to accelerate the solution of the Kosovar puzzle, depriving Putin’s Russia of one of the main cards available to the Kremlin to rekindle tensions in the region, thus diverting energies from the eastern front, the game risks getting out of hand today.

Because other actors seem to want to seize the same “window of opportunity”, but with different goals. After the umpteenth ambiguous result of the European mediation, Kurti seems determined to force his hand to finish what – from Pristina’s point of view – is the recovery of the “unredeemed lands” of the north. For Vučić, who has been challenged internally by the protests, and internationally by the narrowing of the “non-aligned” space between the West and Russia that Serbia has occupied for years, the rekindling of tensions, as mentioned, could be useful, at least in the ‘immediate.

Much has been written about Russia’s interest in opening new fractures in the Western Balkans in recent years, and above all since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine: certainly today the Kremlin does not despair, seeing that the Euro-Atlantic world has fish to fry in his Balkan courtyard.

Today European diplomacy finds itself, in spite of itself, no longer driving the cart, but being pulled by the jacket by the various actors who move about the Kosovar theatre. It probably pays for the price of not having yet managed to materialize the vision and hopes aroused by the Brussels agreements of 2013agreements that promised a rapid normalization of the situation, seasoned with a future of stability and integration for both sides.

The clash with the KFOR forces, recognized in fact as a central element for the security of all the communities living in Kosovo, is an element that should not be underestimated, and speaks of a qualitative leap – in the negative – in the level of confrontation. As has already happened in the past, the tension could also return, as has already happened repeatedly in the past. However, hopes should not be left to chance or to the weariness of the contenders.

“Both sides must take full responsibility for what happened and stop any further escalation, instead of hiding behind false narratives,” General Angelo Ristuccia, commander of KFOR forces, said today. An appeal that can and must also be extended to international actors, including the European Union: yesterday’s events must remind us that the search for stability, without prospects, risks generating effects contrary to those desired.

