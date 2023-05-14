Kosovo, political chaos after the arrest of the director of the energy company / Kosovo / Areas / Home





The arrest of the director of the Kosovo Energy Company (KEK) has sparked a clash between opposition parties and the government – while a coal-fired power plant has remained out of action and CEC employees await wage increases

(Originally posted by Balkan Insight on May 1, 2023)

Employees of the Energy Company of Kosovo (KEK) protested on Friday 28 April demanding an increase in wages and subsidies for meals, arguing that the management is ignoring workers who risk their lives almost every day to provide electricity across the country.

Selatin Sadiku, of the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Kosovo, said that 12 CEC employees have died this year alone. Referring to the arrest of CEC director Nagip Krasniqi on corruption charges, Sadiku ironically said that Krasniqi managed to “unite all union employees”, adding that CEC employees were “not only deceived but also robbed “.

After saying that KEK alone has a bigger budget than the whole of Kosovo, Sadiku called it shameful that “our money remains in the cash registers while the management is investigated and jailed”.

Krasniqi’s arrest on April 19 caused turmoil within Kosovo politics. Opposition parties called it evidence of the government’s abuse of energy while cabinet members called it an act of “revenge”. Krasniqi was arrested on charges of abuse of position and conflict of interest.

“We are here today because we requested a wage increase a year ago,” said the head of the CEC workers’ union, Nexhat Llumnica, arguing that Krasniqi himself in September 2022 had promised an increase in contributions for daily meals, currently set only at 1.75 euros.

Krasniqi said on December 22, “Now we can’t [pagare l’aumento] because there may be a delay in wages, so we will pay in January”. On this Llumnica said: “Once again we trusted him, but nothing happened. CEC employees have a heavy job but a light meal”

Llumnica calls the wage increase “deserved” because the workers managed to produce so much energy that only 10% of Kosovo’s electricity was imported. “We have managed to bring light to Kosovo; the employees have achieved this, but the management is ignoring them,” she added.

The arrest of the director, Krasniqi, has further compromised the current situation of the CEC. On Friday, April 28, protesters shouted “Thieves out!”. Meanwhile, Krasniqi, who was suspended as director by the CEC board on April 25, remains in custody.

Friends who get contracts

Krasniqi was arrested on charges of abuse of office or authority, exercise of influence and conflict of interest, mainly concerning contracts worth around 70 million euros.

One of the charges is related to the contracts for the repair of the boiler of the A5 block of the Kosovo A coal-fired thermal power plant.

On 13 June 2022, KEK had opened an auction for the repair of the turbine and boiler of block A5 for 6 million euros.

During the TV show Kallxo Pernime of BIRN Krasniqi had stated that he had requested that the entire repair be part of a single auction in order to avoid problems; in fact in 2021 the boiler had been repaired in three months, but the repair of the turbine had been delayed.

“One company did its job, but the other didn’t,” Krasniqi said, arguing that prolonging the repair work would prove costly. However, the June 2022 auction ended in failure. It was closed on July 11, 2022 due to lack of offers.

Subsequently, another auction was opened, in which KEK had invited 19 companies to submit offers, divided into two parts: one for the repair of the turbine, the second for the repair of the boiler of block A5.

On November 21, 2022, the second part of the auction was cancelled. KEK stated that the company had claimed that it was unable to perform the contract within the specified period, therefore only the first part – the repair of the turbine – had been offered to a North Macedonia-based company, Monting Energetike Doo. The contract for €5.136 million was signed on 5 December 2022.

In January 2023, KEK opened a third auction, this time only for the boiler repair of block A5, for 3.6 million euros. The proceedings were closed without the publication of a contract. The work was therefore entrusted to the Litwin SA consortium for 3.4 million euros for the “extraordinary emergency repair of the boiler in block A5”. That contract is now part of Krasniqi’s prosecution file.

Part of the Litwin SA consortium belongs to the Kosovar company Limi-Plast, owned by Bujar Shala, brother of Naser Shala, former director of Kosovo Property Comparison and Verification Agency,(KPCVA) also known as Commander”at the faces” .

Bujar Shala told BIRN that this was the first type of contract his company had with a public institution, explaining that it had become part of the consortium “to fulfill legal obligations”. Shala also added that “it doesn’t matter whose brother he is.”

According to Naser Shala’s 2021 assets declaration, he co-owned Limi-Plast with his brother until 2006. Shala resigned from the leadership of the KPCVA in February 2022, due to the disapproval of his employment relationship 2022 by the Parliament of Kosovo

The commander “at the faces‘, had made a comeback in 2019 when Kosovo’s parliament elected him director of the KPCVA, despite British embassy observers assessing that he was unsuitable for the position.

Following its appointment, BIRN reported that in January 2022, several Kosovo families feared losing their homes after the agency sent them eviction notices, claiming they had not bought their properties from the rightful owner.

In addition to the award of a contract to a company owned by the brother of an influential figure in Kosovo, another contract, for which Krasniqi is under investigation, was awarded to the law firm Rexhepi Zeqiri Zejna. Attorney Isuf Zejna, one of the three shareholders of this company, served as Krasniqi’s personal attorney.

Zejna told BIRN that she “accompanied Krasniqi to the police on two occasions related to his interview as a witness” adding that her company has been offering pro bono legal advice to Krasniqi and the CEC management for over a year.

“It should be noted that we have offered such pro bono services to various public institutions, individuals and NGOs in the past,” Zejna added.

The parties are divided over the arrest of the head of the CEC

Less than a week after Pristina’s Court of First Instance ordered Krasniqi’s custody for 30 days, parliament held an extraordinary session on April 26.

MP and chairman of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) Memli Krasniqi accused Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the ruling Vetëvendosje party of protecting “his [di Kurti] friend and party comrade, the now famous Nagip Krasniqi, who as a result is starting to attack and blackmail the entire justice system.”

MP Krasniqi was referring to the fact that Nagip Krasniqi was the previous head of the Energy Committee in the Vetëvendosje Movement.

In addition, Nagip Krasniqi was elected director of the CEC in October 2021 by a temporary board, appointed by the government led by Kurti at the time, without a public tender. Despite him receiving the highest score from British Embassy observers.

Kurti did not attend the parliamentary session but showed his support for Krasniqi on April 20, one day after his arrest.

“There have been many bosses in the CEC in the past, there have been appalling abuses, but they have never been addressed by the justice system, i.e. the Prosecutor’s Office,” Kurti said.

He added that “the new CEC leadership deposited dozens of facts and material evidence for the abuses it found there, but the prosecutor’s willingness to deal with the deposit of facts and evidence for the previous abuses was zero.” In addition, Kurti said that Krasniqi and KEK brought in 107 million euros more.

Meanwhile, on April 20, the Kosovo Procedural Council accused “certain senior officials of the state” of “trying to systematically influence the affairs of the procedural system and to convey biased political messages, using derogatory language against the candidate for the Chief State Prosecutor , Blerim Isufaj, contrary to all ethical, legal and constitutional norms”.

Kurti and the deputies of the ruling Vetevendosje party argue that the arrest of the head of the CEC was a revenge of the current Chief State Prosecutor Blerim Isufaj, who does not have the support of Kurti and his political allies, President Vjosa Osmani and the Speaker of Parliament Glauk Konjufca, to become Chief State Prosecutor. Isufaj was voted as Chief Prosecutor in April 2022, but his file is still awaiting the President’s decree.

The head of the Vetëvendosje parliamentary group, Mimoza Kusari-Lila, told the parliamentary session on April 26 that “the opposition is trying to use a mechanism in which it still has influence, that of the prosecutor’s office, to transform the chamber of the Assembly in a court”.

The PDK said it will send 30 CEC contracts to the Prosecutor’s Office for investigation, claiming more than 70 million euros were misused.

An MP and chairman of another opposition party, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, AAK, Ramush Haradinaj accused the ruling Vetevendosje party and its leader, Kurti, of corruption.

“Kurti is the leader of the corrupt, the creator of the ‘friend model’. He believes that only his friends are incorruptible, and if the prosecutor is not a friend, he is corrupt,” he told parliament.

At the center of the riots, the A5 block of the Kosovo A coal-fired plant still remains non-functional.

Meanwhile, a government review process has been initiated in the judicial system. Although in early March 2023, this was sent to the Constitutional Court for comments by the Speaker of the Parliament Konjufca.

