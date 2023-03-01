



On the evening of Monday 27 February in Brussels there was a meeting, mediated by EU representatives, between the Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić and the Kosovar head of government Albin Kurti. The points of a European proposal for the normalization of relations between Pristina and Belgrade were discussed – and it would seem accepted. An analysis

(Originally posted by the portal KossevFebruary 28, 2023)

Last night [27 febbraio] text has been published European proposal (no longer Franco-German), now called “Kosovo-Serbia Normalization Path Agreement”. In this article some key questions emerged in relation to it, as well as the analysis of each article separately. An impatient reader can read only the first part and skip the analysis, while a reader eager for a more detailed explanation and analysis will have to arm himself with a little patience.

Has Serbia recognized Kosovo?

Formally no, but it recognized (if the agreement is implemented, ed), among other things, the territorial integrity of Kosovo, its national symbols and its passports, as well as its right to join international organizations. Explicit acknowledgment is reserved for the final and complete agreement and this document, as the name suggests, is part of the normalization path, i.e. the path towards such agreement.

Is this a proposal or an agreement? Was it accepted or signed?

This is undoubtedly an agreement, although the title also uses the term “proposal”, and it was accepted but not signed. The fact that we are talking about a proposal and that it has not been signed may depend on several factors: the signature may not have been foreseen from the beginning, and it may have been a concession to one or both parties. However, it is certain that according to Articles 11 and 14 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which can be consulted irrespective of any question relating to its applicability to Kosovo, acceptance is equivalent to signing, and we heard from Josep Borrell, as representative-mediator, that the parties “agreed that no further discussion of the EU proposal is needed”.

The author Dragutin Nenezić is a lawyer from Belgrade who has been working in Kosovo for more than ten years. He has assisted and represented various parties in privatization and property disputes before the courts in Pristina. He has participated in various forums and initiatives as an expert on the property issue in Kosovo. Currently he works as a consultant in the fields of infrastructure, energy and ecology, as well as public policies.

A separate question concerns the legal fate of this agreement in the Serbian legal system. I would like to remind you that the so-called Brussels Agreement has never been formally ratified by the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, but its text is cited in an act adopted by that assembly. The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Serbia has declared itself incompetent to judge on the matter, citing the so-called “political question” doctrine. It is possible that this time too things will not go very differently but, according to the Vienna Convention, this should not affect the validity of the agreement.

What will happen next?

As Borrell has stated on two occasions, the parties will “determine how to implement the provisions of the agreement”, and further negotiations will follow only on how to implement the agreement. Implementation as it stands could first involve a number of further steps (if, for example, the return of Serbs to institutions occurs first, followed by the formation of the Association of Serbian Municipalities or vice versa) and deadlines could be set for their implementation. It’s a symbolic and unnerving coincidence (or not a coincidence at all, but done on purpose) that according to everything we’ve heard, the implementation deal is scheduled for the next day to 17 March (the day in which, in 2004, tragic clashes took place in Kosovo against the Serbian community, ed), per then be confirmed on March 24 at the meeting of the European Council.

Text analysis

The agreement contains a preamble and 11 articles. It is modeled on the Treaty on the Foundations of Relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic of 1972 (the so-called Agreement of the Two Germanys).

The preamble is largely the same as the agreement between the two Germanys, with adjustments related to a different historical period and context. I would particularly like to underline the reference to the inviolability of borders and respect for territorial integrity, on the one hand, and the note regarding “the different views of the Parties on fundamental issues, including those relating to status”.

Article 1, as in the agreement between the two Germanys, speaks of good neighborly relations, but is expanded by the provision on mutual recognition of “national documents and symbols, including passports, diplomas, number plates and customs stamps”. It is therefore an attempt to solve several problems of the corpus of the Brussels agreements, even if it is impossible to confirm this without knowing the implementation plan.

Article 2, as in the agreement between the two Germanys, contains a reference to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including “the sovereign equality of all states, respect for their independence, autonomy and territorial integrity, the right to self-determination, the protection of human rights and non-discrimination”. The first thing that catches the eye is the use of the term “state”, which confirms the statehood of Kosovo, which could also have been avoided, if the judgments of the European Court of Justice were taken into account. An interesting question that arises is whether the right to self-determination will be interpreted in such a way as to allow for the secession of the Serb-inhabited part of Kosovo.

Article 3 concerns the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and the prohibition of the use of force, but, unlike the agreement between the two Germanys, does not contain a provision on the inviolability of borders, although there is a reference to it in the preamble.

Article 4, in the first part, establishes that each of the two parties can represent the other in the international sphere – as in the agreement between the two Germanys – but also contains an additional provision according to which Serbia will not oppose the accession of the Kosovo to any international organization. Unfortunately, I believe that this effectively closes the period in which Serbia, in the international sphere (therefore not in the internal one), has treated Kosovo as its autonomous province.

Article 5 differs from the same article of the agreement between the two Germanys, and concerns the separate path in the EU of Serbia and Kosovo, which has been known since at least 2008, so I won’t waste space and time on this.

Article 6 corresponds to Article 7 of the agreement between the two Germanys and defines a number of areas in which Serbia and Kosovo will cooperate, which will be regulated by separate agreements. Furthermore, in the first paragraph, it is confirmed that the final result of the negotiation process will be “a legally binding agreement on the complete normalization of their relations”. It remains to be seen how this article will be made consistent with the existing Brussels agreements, i.e. whether they will be replaced, revitalized (for example, with a return to the institutions) or whatever.

Article 7 is specific to the agreement between the two Germanys. The first paragraph speaks of the obligation of both sides to “establish specific agreements and guarantees (…) to ensure an adequate level of self-government for the Serbian community in Kosovo and the capacity to provide services in specific areas, including the possibility of financial support from Serbia”. It appears to be the Association of Serbian Municipalities, but probably not to harm the position of the Kurti government, it is not referred to as such. The powers appear to comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo. Finally, regarding the same article of the proposal, Meliza Haradinaj [l’ex ministro degli Affari Esteri del Kosovo, ndr] draws attention on the use of the English term “self-management”, which means nothing (unless the author is a fan of self-management and common work) as a substitute for the term “self-governance”, which means self-government, probably once again as a courtesy to Kurti.

The second paragraph, which is particularly interesting, talks about the position of the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as the protection of Serbian religious and cultural heritage sites, and I can only express the hope that it will be implemented correctly.

Article 8, identical to the agreement between the two Germanys, regulates the exchange of permanent missions, which in diplomatic practice would mean raising the relationship from the level of liaison officers, envisaged by the Brussels agreements, to a higher level, but in any case lower than that of embassies.

Articles 9 and following contain specific provisions in relation to the agreement between the two Germanys. Article 9 deals with (in principle) financial support from the EU and other donors, at commitment level, i.e. without specifying the amount and other details.

Article 10 concerns the Joint Implementation Monitoring Committee as well as the obligation to implement all previous agreements.

Finally, Article 11 contains the obligation of the parties to comply with the “implementation roadmap” attached to the agreement. Since there is no attachment, I assume the document is under negotiation, with the caveat that, based on the wording of this article, you may sign both the agreement and the attachment, or sign neither, but the The agreement still needs to be confirmed by the European Council.

There are no provisions on the applicable law, nor on the dispute resolution mechanism, so it seems that this too is a so-called “soft law”, i.e. an agreement with purely political sanctions. In connection with the agreement between the two Germanys, there is no provision on entry into force.

