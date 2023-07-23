KP: Four deaths due to rains, more rains in the country till July 26

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday that at least four people were killed and one person injured during the last 24 hours due to heavy monsoon rains in the province.

In a statement, PDMA said that four people lost their lives while one person was injured in incidents that occurred as a result of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to the statement: ‘At least 12 houses have been partially damaged by floods and rains across the province, while nine houses have been damaged in Lower Chitral following the floods.’

The statement further informed that the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department has directed rescue teams, district administration, civil defense and other concerned agencies to be on high alert to deal with any possible emergency.

According to the statement, a detailed assessment of the damages will be started as soon as the flood water recedes in Lower Chitral. ‘Vulnerable communities have already been moved to safer places.’

More rains in the country till July 26

The Meteorological Department has issued a flood situation and urban flooding warning in the low-lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, predicting more monsoon rains across the country between July 22 and 26.

In this photo dated July 22, 2023, water accumulates on roads in Lahore after heavy rains (Arshad Chaudhry/Independent Urdu).

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon system from the Bay of Bengal is continuously entering the country, which is affecting the upper regions of Pakistan and this system may persist for the next few days.

In addition to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the south and south-western regions of the country may also experience thundershowers.

In a statement, the Meteorological Department said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore will experience heavy rains from July 22 to 26, threatening urban flooding in the low-lying areas there.

The statement said that the rains may cause landslides in hilly areas of Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A market submerged in flood water after heavy rain in Lahore on June 26, 2023 (AFP)

According to the Meteorological Department, during this time, heavy rains may cause flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while on July 22 and 23, stormy rains may occur in Dera Ghazi Khan and adjacent mountainous areas of North-Eastern Balochistan.

Earlier on Friday, there was heavy rain in Karachi too, due to which water accumulated in many areas. The Meteorological Department says that there may be more rains in the city of Quaid in the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Department: ‘Heavy rains during July 22 to 24 may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.’

Pakistan and its neighbor India have been hit by heavy rains in the recent monsoon season, and 14,000 people were temporarily displaced last week in the Pakistani province of Punjab alone.

The meteorological department has advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists in the hilly areas are advised to be extra cautious during monsoons.

The Meteorological Department said in its statement that ‘Winds and heavy rains can damage vulnerable structures such as electricity poles and solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay in safe places during storms, storms and heavy rains.’