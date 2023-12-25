KPMG reveals consumer trends during the holiday season

A survey conducted by KPMG presented relevant information about the behavior of Americans this holiday season.

According to the “Consumer Pulse Survey 2023” study, conducted with more than a thousand respondents, consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,100 during the holiday season, which represents an increase of 5% compared to last year.

This growth is driven by an increase in investments in family gatherings and vacation trips, with 81% of participants planning gatherings and 42% anticipating higher spending than the previous year.

Additionally, the research highlights the continued rise of online shopping and the influence of social media on consumption.

A large portion of Gen Z (46%) and millennial (39%) consumers have purchased on social platforms in the past, and 38% plan to purchase again in the future, demonstrating strong permanence of these retail channels.

The most common categories for social media commerce include clothing, makeup, and entertainment or media.

Discounts

According to the survey, shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday also rank high in public expectations.

The flexibility offered by retailers, offering online offers similar to those in physical stores, has been valued by customers seeking to avoid crowds and the risk of products running out.

As for shoppers, 36% plan to buy more gifts, while 18% will reduce spending due to higher prices, with a preference for mass-market stores (74%) and discount stores (56%) .

Inflation is the main concern for 82%, however, problems with logistics are decreasing year on year, with shipping delays reduced by 7% and stockouts reduced by 23%.

“Consumers have honed their ability to maximize money spent by carefully choosing the purchases and experiences that matter most to them. Companies find benefits in the strategy of the four pillars of traditional marketing (product, price, place and promotion), as a tool to attract and serve consumers who are looking for optimal quality at affordable prices,” says Fernando Gamboa, lead partner. of consumer and retail of KPMG in Brazil and South America.

In Brazil for example, unlike what we saw in the United States, preliminary data from Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday show that retailers’ expectations in terms of sales volume and value were not met. In this context, we will once again have consumers looking for discounts and promotions, while retailers seek to protect their profitability, which will put more pressure on Christmas sales. “concludes Gamboa.

