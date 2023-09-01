Kremlin Confirms Putin-Erdogan Meeting as Black Sea Grain Deal Negotiations Continue

Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Meet Turkey’s President as Black Sea Grain Deal Negotiations Continue

SOCHI – In a significant development, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Monday. The meeting comes as negotiations continue for Turkey to convince Russia to reconsider its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, aimed to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and facilitate Russian exports of grain and fertilizer. However, Russia withdrew from the initiative in July, leaving the agreement hanging.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated during bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart in Moscow on Thursday that Russia would be open to rejoining the Black Sea initiative if it sees concrete guarantees that the promised benefits to Russia will be realized.

In a letter addressed to Lavrov, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented a set of proposals to renew the agreement. Guterres’ letter indicates his commitment to finding a solution to the issue and reviving the crucial Black Sea initiative.

The Black Sea grain deal has played a significant role in stabilizing world food markets, particularly for the most vulnerable countries heavily reliant on regional grain supplies, during the ongoing global crises. The deal has been instrumental in supporting those countries struggling with food security concerns, especially since the outbreak of the war in February last year.

The upcoming meeting between Putin and Erdogan holds great importance, as it provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss this pressing matter. The talks in Sochi will likely focus on finding common ground to ensure the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal for the benefit of all involved parties.

As the negotiations continue, the international community will eagerly await the outcome of the meeting, hoping for a positive resolution that will ultimately contribute to the stability of global food markets and alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable nations.

The discussion on Monday will not only shape the future of the Black Sea grain deal but also highlight the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and Turkey, who have increasingly been working towards strengthening their bilateral relations in various spheres.

With the world‘s attention fixated on the outcome, all eyes will be on Sochi as the leaders convene to tackle this crucial issue.

