Home News Kremlin promises countermeasures after Finland’s entry into NATO
News

Kremlin promises countermeasures after Finland’s entry into NATO

by admin
Kremlin promises countermeasures after Finland’s entry into NATO
I'LL TAKE
Photo: Sergei Grits

Russia Finland’s entry into NATO, which represents a new escalation in relations with the Alliance, will not leave without a response, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

“That forces us to take countermeasures to guarantee our security,” Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, adding that Moscow will act based on how NATO “exploits Finnish territory” and whether it deploys its infrastructure near the border. Russian.

According to Peskov, the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance threatens the security and interests of Russia.

“Precisely, that’s how we perceive it,” he said. For this reason, Moscow will take the necessary measures to guarantee its security at the “tactical and strategic” level, he added.

Regarding the nature of these measures, he replied that they will be “those considered necessary” by Moscow.

However, he assured that the case of Finland differs completely from Ukraine’s aspirations to join the Euro-Atlantic bloc.

“The situation with Finland is radically different from that of Ukraine,” Peskov said.

In this regard, he added that “Finland has never been anti-Russia and there have been no disputes” with Helsinki.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it stated that Finland has become a small member of the alliance that “does not decide anything”.

According to Moscow, in exchange for this, Helsinki has definitively sacrificed its identity and all independence.

“The policy of military non-alignment pursued by Helsinki so far has long served Finland’s national interests and has been one of the important factors in ensuring confidence in the Baltic Sea region and on the European continent as a whole” , the statement specifies.

See also  Shi Yang Shi: the Chinese community is no mystery - Jada Bai

The note adds that NATO membership will inevitably have a negative impact on Russian-Finnish relations.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandr Grushkó said that Russia will respond to Finland’s NATO membership by strengthening its military potential on its western and northwestern border.

Grushkó added that “in case forces and means from other NATO countries are stationed in Finland” “additional steps” will be taken to guarantee Russia’s military security.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

Two-way recovery in international travel, domestic travel orders...

Stars for the north: Michelin awards 40 restaurants...

Edict Ana Lucía Mena Moreno

Allegations against Google: Was ChatGPT copied to train...

22 years of Ramadhan dastarkhawan in Swat village

Gaviria summoned his bench to define the position...

Dispute over drug help center in Krefeld –...

The transfer of fighter jets from Poland and...

New traffic accident in Yopal leaves two people...

Another 20 schoolgirls poisoned in Iran

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy