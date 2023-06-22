Kretschmer: East needs more investment and less bureaucracy

19
CHEMNITZ (dpa-AFX) – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sees the East German states united on many political issues. This becomes particularly clear in the Prime Ministers’ Conference East, said the Union politician of the German Press Agency. Kretschmer is currently chairing the conference, which will meet in Chemnitz on Thursday. The heads of government belong to the conference
See also Ombudsman warns that the State allowed itself to be taken advantage of by the Clan del Golfo – news