Kristina Lilley revealed how her fight against cancer has been

Kristina Killey is perhaps one of the most prominent actresses on national television. It is that despite being American, it was eradicated in the Colombian country, and has been consolidated within the performance. Lilley is best known for playing the role of Gabriela Elizondo from the telenovela ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, in addition to his antagonistic role in the novel ‘Chepe Fortuna’.

The renowned actress in November 2022 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, after having won the battle 12 years ago with a cervical condition.

In the last few hours He made known to his followers through his social networks how he lived the process during and after chemotherapy. It should be remembered that, on May 19, the actress finished her diagnosis.

“Tell you a little about how I am after all the chemotherapy. I finished chemotherapy on May 19. Well, I’m already growing a little hair!. The only thing that really left me behind is that I am very tired”, were the words of the American Colombian.

In addition, Lilley took the opportunity to assure his followers that he is living one day at a time and that, despite the obstacles, he faces his life with complete tranquility and happiness.

“For the moment I want to tell you that here I am. And I’m getting better every day. Thank you all for being so attentive!” Said the renowned actress.

With the emotional message, the actress said goodbye to all her followers, thanking them for the concern they have had through the process.

It should be remembered that, It is unknown when the Colombian American will return to the acting scene, since she recently finished her chemotherapy treatment.