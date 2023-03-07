According to Statistics Estonia, prices in February rose by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 17.6 percent compared to the previous year. In the euro area, the price increase reached 8.5 percent according to the preliminary estimate.

The change in the consumer price index in the autumn and winter months has been relatively well in line with the latest forecast of the Ministry of Finance. At the same time, this is due to the faster decrease in energy prices from last summer’s high level, which has also been favored by energy price compensation measures.

The price increase of food, services and also several industrial goods has turned out to be faster than expected due to cost pressures. At this point, the high profitability of the business sector last year should also be taken into account, because despite the economic recession and the rapid rise in energy costs, prices were increased even more, i.e. the profits of companies turned out to be the highest in recent years. The situation was different depending on the fields of activity, for example, the second half of the year turned out to be weak in the industrial sector, which depends on the performance of export markets. It could be read from here that consumers are still receptive to higher prices, which should be a characteristic behavior in the upswing and not downswing phase of the economy.

The deceleration of annual inflation was somewhat more modest than expected in February, primarily due to the continued increase in food prices. Garden products and non-alcoholic beverages rose in price to a greater extent. Core inflation reflecting industrial goods and services has stabilized at 12 percent. Among the services, the prices of vacation packages, accommodation, water supply, as well as bank services have increased the most. The price increase of services will probably continue, which is supported by the persistence of wage pressure, the approach of the tourist season, as well as the indirect effects of the increase in food prices. The drop in energy prices in foreign markets is spreading to consumer prices. In February, the drop in gas prices was transferred to the utility bills of households, which now remains lower than the government’s compensation threshold. In addition, the price of wood fuels continues to fall compared to the autumn price peak. The cheapening of gas and other production inputs reaches the prices of district heating with some indication.

In particular, due to the strengthening reference base, the annual inflation starts to slow down more strongly in the spring months. Inflation can be expected to drop to single digits in June.