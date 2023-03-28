Home News Kronstorfer drove for years without a license
Kronstorfer drove for years without a license

Kronstorfer drove for years without a license

It was a routine check that police officers carried out shortly before 11 p.m. in the Enns municipality. They also checked the car of a 34-year-old man from Kronstorf (Linz-Land district). He couldn’t show a driver’s license, no wonders, he’d never had one. But that didn’t stop the man from commuting to work by car every day. That should be over now. The police officers prohibited him from continuing his journey, a complaint will follow.

