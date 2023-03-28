It was a routine check that police officers carried out shortly before 11 p.m. in the Enns municipality. They also checked the car of a 34-year-old man from Kronstorf (Linz-Land district). He couldn’t show a driver’s license, no wonders, he’d never had one. But that didn’t stop the man from commuting to work by car every day. That should be over now. The police officers prohibited him from continuing his journey, a complaint will follow.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper