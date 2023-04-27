KRPIA “Restriction on the extension of the term of drug patent rights, driving force to launch new drugs will decrease”

Policy environment that recognizes the value of new drugs must be considered in order to become one of the six global powerhouses in bio and health

The Korea Global Pharmaceutical Industry Association (KRPIA) announced on the 6th that it would undermine public access to new drugs and develop the domestic biopharmaceutical industry in response to the ‘partial amendment to the Patent Act’ that limits the number and duration of patent rights in relation to the extension of the term of patent rights for pharmaceuticals proposed by the National Assembly on the 6th. It was revealed on the 27th that it inhibits

The amendment includes the contents of limiting the number of patents that can be extended in relation to the duration of patent rights from multiple to one, and limiting the effective patent extension period to 14 years from the drug approval date. In response, KRPIA pointed out that the unilateral patent right extension system was limited without considering not only a balanced understanding of international standards (global standards) but also domestic new drug approval standards or drug price policies.

According to KRPIA, Korea has the shortest patent extension period among major countries such as the United States, Europe, Japan, and China, and the effective range of approval is also known to be shorter than the United States and Europe, which are based on active ingredients of pharmaceuticals. In the case of the US, half of the total clinical period and the entire US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review period are recognized as the extension period, while Korea does not recognize the overseas clinical period during the ‘clinical trial period’ that accounts for most of the drug patent extension period. because it is not

The KRPIA said, “The level of domestic patent protection is already significantly lower than that of foreign countries, and this amendment, which further weakens the protection of patent holders, reduces the momentum for developing and launching innovative new drugs in Korea, eventually reducing access to innovative new drugs for domestic patients. will damage In an environment where drugs that require more than 10 years of development and approval are not protected by patent rights, it will eventually hinder the development of the domestic pharmaceutical bio industry.”

The Korean government has announced that it will develop two blockbuster new drugs with annual sales of more than 1 trillion won by 2027 and leap forward to become one of the six global powerhouses in bio and health. KRPIA argued that the amendment to the patent law goes against the policy of the current government.

The KRPIA said, “In order for Korea to become a global powerhouse in bio and health, achieve international harmony, and ensure access to innovative new drugs, an environment for drug patent rights policies that can recognize and protect the value of new drugs must be created.” We express great concern that the proposal was initiated unilaterally without sufficient consultation and discussion with the pharmaceutical industry, which is a direct stakeholder and patent holder. The introduction of a balanced system in line with global standards should be discussed,” he said.