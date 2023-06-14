Krups ice cream machine for 63 instead of 125 euros: top deals on Wednesday

14.06.2023, 09:08



Going on a bargain hunt is not that easy: Most of the time you have to laboriously look for offers. Here you can conveniently get worthwhile deals at a glance.

Maybe you know this: In order to get a good offer, you often have to laboriously click from page to page, possibly register for the hundredth newsletter and then, in the most annoying case, fulfill further conditions. In short: Bargain hunting is often associated with effort and time – and sometimes also gets on your nerves. To make it easier for you to search for the best deals, you will find worthwhile offers from various areas at a glance here: Bargains such as tablets or smartphones, kitchen gadgets, garden tools or other everyday helpers.

The top deals on Wednesday



49% Discount: Krups GVS241 Venice Perfect Mix ice cream maker, 1 liter, for ice cream, sorbet, frozen yoghurt, without compressor, including recipe booklet and silicone spoon, digital display and signal tone, white, for 63.49 euros instead of 124.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

52% Discount: Costway double sleeping bag, 220 x 150 cm, for 2 people, incl. 2 pillows, 41.99 euros instead of 89 euros. Here’s the deal.

43% Discount: Yves Saint Laurent “Libre”, Eau de Parfum, top notes lavender, 30 ml, for 42.45 euros instead of 75 euros. Here’s the deal.

42% Discount: Sandal, leather upper, easy-care, for 39.95 euros instead of 69.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

51% Discount: PUMA Rs 3.0 Synth Pop Sneakersdifferent colors and designs, midsole in nub design, for 48.95 euros instead of 99.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

51% Discount: Vileda VR 303 vacuum robot, 3 different cleaning modes, approx. 90 minutes running time, overcomes edges and carpets with a height of up to 1.5 cm, for 179 euros instead of 365.79 euros. Here’s the deal.

71% Discount: Ledvance SMART+ Garden Spot Wall & Spike RGBW WiFi 6er-Set, für 149.95 euros instead of 522.98 euros. Here’s the deal.

Freenet tariff deal of the week



Secure 20 GB for 9.99 euros per month

Freenet currently has a strong offer. Normally, the LTE Allnet Flat with 20 GB in the Vodafone network costs 36.99 euros per month – but currently only 9.99 euros.

The details of the deal:

20 GB LTE data volume (50 Mbit/s)

Telephone and SMS flat rate in all networks

Telephoning and surfing the Vodafone network

Flat EU-Roaming

No connection price: EUR 39.99 (will be refunded after an SMS with “AP free”)

Monthly basic fee: 9.99 euros per month instead of 36.99 euros

Flexible activation date until 30.6.

Click here for the offer from Freenet

Top Deals of the Week: June 12-18, 2023



The best deals from Amazon



34% Discount: Gardena Classic Square Sprinkler Polo 220, range 7 to 17 meters, continuously adjustable, max. Spray range approx. 13 meters, for 23 euros instead of 34.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

42% Discount: Happy Goo hair dryer, 2400W, incl. 1 diffuser, 2 styling nozzles, 3 heating and 2 speed settings, 2.5 meter long power cable, for 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

51% Discount: Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD Up to 800MB/s for PC and Mac USB 3.2 USB-C for 109.99 euros instead of 228.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

American Express Deal im Juni



American Express: New bonuses and sweepstakes for platinum card holders

Anyone who currently chooses the American Express Platinum credit card will receive a range of new bonuses as a new customer – including either 30,000 Membership Rewards points or 100 euros starting credit.

Other bonuses:

150 euros restaurant credit annually

120 euros entertainment credit per year (e.g. for Netflix or Amazon Prime)

200 euros travel credit per year (redeemable for flights, rental cars or hotels)

Participation in the Membership Rewards program

200 euros “Sixt ride” travel credit annually

Credit card costs: 60 euros per month

>> Click here for the American Express offer <

Extra: Anyone who registers for the Platinum Card by June 30, 2023 will automatically be entered into a prize draw exclusive concert by Ellie Goulding part. The concert will take place on September 1st in Mainz.

Otto’s best deals



36% Discount: Jack Wolfskin TRAIL HIKER TEXAPORE MID W hiking shoe, for summer and winter, waterproof, for 75.99 euros instead of 119 euros. Here’s the deal.

28% Discount: Braun epilator Silk-épil Deluxe Beauty Set 5-895, attachments: 4 pieces, wireless wet & dry hair removal 6-in-1 epilator for face & body, for 99.99 euros instead of 139 euros. Here’s the deal.

53% Discount: MediaShop magic board Magic Pad, with eight light effects, from 3 years, for 17.99 euros instead of 39 euros. Here’s the deal.

Flaconi’s best deals



36% Discount: Biotherm Homme Aquapower Advanced Gel, for 30.01 euros instead of 47 euros. Here’s the deal.

35% Discount: Versace Eros Perfume 51.40 euros instead of 80 euros.Here’s the deal.

28% Discount: BABOR Ampoule Concentrates Hydra Plus, for 17.89 euros instead of 24.90 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from NA-KD



70% Discount: Classic palazzo pants, elastic high waist with drawstring, open slanting side pockets, for 14.98 euros instead of 49.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: NA-KD Ruffle Detail Mini Dress Purple For 35.97 euros instead of 59.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

60% Discount: Oversized sweatshirt brushed green for 17.98 euros instead of 44.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Ebay



50% Discount: Pavilion party tent, 3 x 3 meters, height 2.40 meters, waterproof, white for 29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

44% Discount: Char-Boil Grill2Go carrying case, for the portable Char-Broil® TRU-Infrared™ Grill2Go® X200 Gasgrillweight: 2 kg, for 49.90 euros instead of 89.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

54% Discount: Bestway Pool Set 5614Z Steel Pro MAX, diameter: 427 cm, height approx. 107 cm, incl. filter pump, safety ladder and tarpaulin, for 249 euros instead of 549.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Aldi



49% Discount: De’Longhi coffee machine Perfecta Evo, LCD color display, sensor touch direct selection, latte crema system, 1.4 liter water tank, max. 250 grams of beans, for 399 euros instead of 789 euros. Here’s the deal.

59% Discount: Samsung Galaxy Buds live, Bluetooth in-ear headphones, for 59.99 euros instead of 149 euros. Here’s the deal.

32% Discount: Kambala camping blanket, with sewn-in stuff sack, made from recycled polyester, 203×145 cm, 800 grams light, for 59.99 euros instead of 89 euros. Here’s the deal.

Tink’s best deals



71% Discount: Ledvance SMART+ Garden Spot Wall & Spike RGBW WiFi 6er-Set, for 149.95 euros instead of 522.98 euros. Here’s the deal.

21% Discount: Eve Aqua (2022) + Eve Weather, for 179.95 euros instead of 229.90 euros. Here’s the deal.

20% Discount: GARDENA robot lawn mower smart SILENO city 600 m² set with LONA technology + free adapter plug & battery Grass & shrub shears, for 999.95 euros instead of 1262.97 euros. Here’s the deal.

More tips for saving



There are new ways to save every day – but especially with discount campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday or Black Monday. Sign up now for a free 30-day membership at Amazon Prime Sign up to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early. You can easily cancel the subscription after the discount campaign. In this way, you benefit from the advantages, but you do not have to pay anything for them. In addition, there are no shipping costs for Prime products.

By the way: Coupons and discounts for numerous online shops can also be found here.

