by admin
KT signs a medical AI research business agreement with Samsung Seoul Hospital

▲Song Jae-ho (left), head of KT’s AI/DX convergence business division, and Kim Hee-cheol, professor at Samsung Medical Center, are taking a commemorative photo after signing a business agreement. (Photo courtesy = KT)

KT announced on the 18th that it had signed a business agreement with Samsung Seoul Hospital for global expansion of Korean medical care and joint research on medical AI.

The main contents of this agreement are △partnership for global expansion of the K-medical system △digital healthcare-based patient follow-up care △medical AI joint research using big data. The two companies have agreed to work together on the establishment of a health checkup center in Hanoi, Vietnam, which KT is planning next year. Samsung Seoul Hospital plans to cooperate with local institutional advisory and consulting based on know-how in Korea.

In addition, KT and Samsung Medical Center will jointly research AI in the fields of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management that can assist medical staff in decision-making and increase work efficiency. KT develops algorithms, and Samsung Seoul Hospital participates in discovering medical AI tasks and upgrading algorithms.

Song Jae-ho, head of KT’s AI/DX convergence business division, said, “I am confident that KT’s Vietnam healthcare case will become a successful model for K-medical exports if the two companies’ core competencies and accumulated know-how are combined through this partnership.” We will settle the health checkup center early and expand it.”

