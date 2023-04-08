Sixth and eighth position in the standings, victory in the Sprint and excellent speed: Binder, Miller and KTM protagonists
Quiet preseason for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing which is fielding in this 2023 Brad Binder and the novelty Jack Miller. From the outside, the start of the season for the Austrian manufacturer seemed to be uphill.
Nothing more different from reality considering the excellent P2 signed by Miller in Portugal where the Australian was in command of the first Sprint in history, then finishing fourth while on Sunday in Portimao the injured Binder finished in sixth place ahead of Miller.
In Argentina Binder signed an exceptional comeback going to win the Tissot Sprint starting from the 15th position. The day after his first wet race with KTM Miller started 16th and finished sixth. Now the two are respectively sixth and eighth in the standings. Not a bad start. But how have they found the pace and the improvements since the start of the season?
In Portimao changes to the electronics and the engine brake
Getting on his bike for the first time in the Valencia test, Miller was unable to use the power smoothly but also in this respect there were big improvements as shown by the Australian throughout the Portuguese GP weekend.
The engine braking steps should not be underestimated either. Traditionally the RC16 has been an extreme braking type of bike that has seen Binder mount the hardest front tire available for a race weekend. For the Portuguese GP Sprint, Miller mounted the soft on the front and managed to get it to work.
“I don’t know if it’s been seen with KTM but it tends to go sideways when entering corners,” explained Miller at Portimao. “It happened the other day and I wasn’t decelerating. Having the bike in this position takes a lot of load off the front. They managed to give me the performance to be able to glide with the bike but with the deceleration of a perfectly straight bike. It doesn’t get stuck or slip, so that’s okay.”
For KTM this is a truly remarkable step forward. Being able to use the softer compounds will certainly help when the grip is poor or in colder conditions and obviously also in qualifying and in the Sprints.
Stability, driveability and rear grip
Miller also spoke of the “big step in the right direction in terms of driveability” at Portimao. “Incredible rear grip” was one of the Australian’s statements.
“This afternoon we took a big step back essentially to the Portimao setting, with the bike quite low. Initially we had raised it since here you always do it to find some grip. But he didn’t really help us,” Miller explained on Friday in Argentina.
HIGHLIGHTS: Binder, great comeback and victory in the Sprint
The South African in Argentina starts 15th and beats Marco Bezzecchi by 72 thousandths: podium completed by Luca Marini
“I immediately felt at ease on the bike again and was able to do better laps than in the morning with the same tires and we were always faster step by step”. Just look at what Binder did in the Tissot Sprint to understand the potential of KTM.
Miller and the crew chief gain experience
Miller came to KTM from Ducati. The entry of the crew chief was also very important for the Australian and the Mattighofen manufacturer Christian Pupulin. In 2022 with Ducati Miller had celebrated in Japan.
At the start of the 2023 season things are going really well for KTM in view of the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas: in Texas Miller has already conquered two podiums in MotoGP™. Interesting times for KTM which must now continue in the same way this year began.