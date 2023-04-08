“I don’t know if it’s been seen with KTM but it tends to go sideways when entering corners,” explained Miller at Portimao. “It happened the other day and I wasn’t decelerating. Having the bike in this position takes a lot of load off the front. They managed to give me the performance to be able to glide with the bike but with the deceleration of a perfectly straight bike. It doesn’t get stuck or slip, so that’s okay.”