Kuayu Tongban set up an “air overpass” for social security business-Anshan Today-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

The reporter learned on the 15th that the Municipal Social Insurance Service Center has adopted a number of cross-domain communication measures to accelerate the realization of standardization of social insurance business management, service supply standardization, and business convenience for enterprises and the public, providing strong support for optimizing the city’s business environment.

Relying on the government service platform, the municipal social insurance service center has realized that the business in the province can be handled locally. Enterprise declaration is one of the important functions of the Municipal Social Security Center. In the past, enterprises could only go to the lobby to make offline declarations. Since the provincial-level overall planning of enterprise employee pension insurance, the Liaoning Provincial Government Service Platform and the Municipal Government Service Platform have been launched, the Municipal Social Security Center has relied on the two-level government service platform to open the corporate online reporting function, insisting that “online processing is the norm, and on-site processing is the exception. “, allowing social security services to be handled online anytime, anywhere. Enterprise insured persons who participate in cross-city insurance within the province can directly handle it on the government service platform, and flexible employment insured persons can also realize the function of suspending and renewing endowment insurance in the province through the self-service system of the Municipal Social Security Center, truly realizing cross-domain communication. To break through the problems of “traveling to multiple places” and “traveling back and forth” faced by enterprises and the public in handling affairs in different places within the province.

In order to facilitate the handling of cross-provincial business, the Municipal Social Insurance Service Center has specially set up a regional general handling window to facilitate the simple handling of cross-provincial business. In the past, the inter-provincial transfer and continuation of enterprise employee pension insurance required multiple communications between the insured and the transfer-in and transfer-out places to complete the process. The communication between the two places brought inconvenience to the citizens. The municipal social security center has set up a regional general office window, which has windows, personnel, mechanisms, and equipment, and better meets the needs of the masses. Online, relying on the transfer platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the handheld 12333 APP, it provides online and handheld services. Citizens can apply for inter-provincial transfers online anytime, anywhere. Offline adopts the method of tolerant handling and promise handling, so that the problems of citizens going back and forth to work in different places, time-consuming, and high costs have been further solved. In order to further serve the citizens, the Municipal Social Security Center has expanded the “circle of friends” of cross-domain communication, actively helping the masses communicate with other provinces’ social security, and facilitating the masses to handle matters in different places. Effective transformation from “submission” to “one-window acceptance”, “individual administration” to “cross-domain linkage”, and “mass running errands” to “data running”.

In the next step, the Municipal Social Insurance Service Center will base itself on serving Shenyang’s modern metropolitan area, further expand the scope of cooperation of cross-domain general affairs, continuously increase the breadth and depth of cross-domain general affairs, strengthen cooperation and exchanges with more regions, and establish Cooperation channels, expanded service items, optimized service processes, and strive to promote the cross-domain communication of social security business to a wider and deeper level, so that citizens and enterprises can enjoy more and more convenient services.