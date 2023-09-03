Kuazar presents his recent work Hybrid Power in a single show

The Paraguayan band of the thrash metal genre Kuazar, presents their recent record work Hybrid Power, in a unique concert scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 pm at the Shed Nhi-Mu Teatro Aéreo, located in 25 de Mayo corner Brazil , of the Asuncion microcenter.

They will open the day, the national groups, Durbuk and Bzide. The organization highlights that after the concert there will be a gastronomic and vinyl fair, as well as a party outside the venue, at the aforementioned address of the venue, with music by DJs Arcoiris Analógico and Rubén Benítez. Those interested in acquiring the ticket can do so, through the UTS Network, from G. 80,000.

Kuazar marked a presence in the first months of this year, by presenting to the public and the media, the song and the video clip Machete Che Pópe (Acosta Ñu) and the second track Silence.

In both songs, the creativity and direct message about a historical event was reflected and in the other about the search for awareness about mental health.

After seven years, the group from the east of the country will step on stage, since in 2016, it was the last time, when they opened for the Brazilians from Krisium.

At the Reciclarte festival to be held at the end of September at the José Asunción Flores Amphitheater in San Bernardino, kuazar will perform as the only extreme metal band to perform on one of the two nights.

Durbuk like Bzide (led by the singer Ross Hermosa) are groups that are active and recognized in the Asuncion metal scene.

Kuazar is made up of Josema González (vocals and guitar), Ratty González (drums) and Marcelo Saracho (vocals and bass).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

